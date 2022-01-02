América Femenil announced that Sarah Luebbert will continue in the Eagles

Female America he wants to compete with everything for the next league championship. This is how the caliber of reinforcement that he has presented in the last few days. The Eagles have also tried to keep the squad that reached the Semifinals in the last contest: that’s why they have renewed Sarah Luebbert.

The North American forward was confirmed to continue in Coapa through a publication of America in which he can be seen singing a famous band song. “Eagles, let’s keep flying,” Luebbert mentioned in the video.

RECORD confirmed what players like Nicki Hernández and Kimberly Rodríguez They arrived in Coapa at the direct request of the coach Craig Harrington, who has a great knowledge of women’s soccer in the United States.

With his outstanding participation in key matches, Sarah he won the admiration of the azulcrema fans, who in recent days strongly asked for his continuity. Luebbert arrived at the Nest on loan condition from the Chicago Red Star.

The signings of Alison González, Katty Martínez, Scarlet Camberos and Kimberly Rodríguez They show that America goes for everything in the Liga MX Femenil, where Monterrey’s dominance has been a constant.

