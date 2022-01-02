almost a year late

It was impossible for 2022 to end without announcing a final delay in series, movies or video games. This time it was the turn of John Wick 4, which officially announces a delay in its release date of about a year… finally putting it in early 2023. The original release date was set for May 2022.

The disappointing news was released through a teaser on the official John Wick and Lionsgate accounts. The scene in this trailer belongs to John Wick 3, when Keanu Reeves’ character is excommunicated and begins to be hunted by all the murderers. This switchboard is one of the Wickverse nerve centers. “See you“says the advance.

This news can be confusing for some fans, as in November the completion of filming and leaked the possible name of the movie thanks to some gifts Keanu Reeves gave to his co-workers. John Wick Chapter 4: Hagakure will apparently be called and will involve a greater depth in the “killer code” of the Wickverse.

John Wick 4 joins a long list of movies whose release dates have been pushed back. The list is dominated by Marvel movies and is likely to grow in light of the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves enjoys the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections, which is having a few mixed reviews both in the specialized press and among fans. Despite this, Reeves has recently signaled that he loves the franchise and wants to stay with it if it continues to offer new installments.