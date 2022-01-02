All the premieres of movies and series on Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar +, HBO Max and Filmin in the week of January 3 to 9 – News of series

What will premiere on the streaming platforms for the next seven days? We release 2022 with a ton of new titles.

The first week of 2022 arrives loaded with new series and movies that are incorporated into the different ‘streaming’ platforms.

While Amazon Prime Video does not premiere series and will launch its original film directed by George Clooney The Tender Bar in addition to the expected Despues de. Lost soulsThe same happens with Movistar +, which has opted for exclusive movie premieres. Disney +, meanwhile, premieres the second season of Big sky and incorporates one of the best comedies of recent years into its catalog. HBO Max adds a drama full of blood to its catalog. Similarly, Filmin is also expanding its catalog of films.

Take note below of all series and movies that premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar +, HBO Max and Filmin from January 3 to 9, 2022.

-FILMS-

Despues de. Lost souls

Third installment in the youth romantic franchise based on the novel series by Anna Todd. In this new phase, Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin) continue to face complications in their relationship: family secrets that come to light, jealousy and vital decisions in the girl’s life can be the last straw. fill the glass and let the young couple decide that perhaps it is no longer worth fighting to save theirs.

Premiere: January 3

Garcia and Garcia

Funny comedy starring Pepe Viyuela and José Mota in which the actors play two characters that respond to the same name: García. And that is precisely the core of the film, since both are hired to try to save an airline company from bankruptcy, but they are constantly confused.

Premiere: January 5

The Tender Bar

The new film directed by George Clooney, is a kind of biography of the American author JR Moehringer, based on his own memoirs. The tape recounts the childhood and youth of the writer, who grew up studying between drinks and bar patrons under the tutelage of his uncle, who took over his education after being orphaned.

Premiere: January 7th

-SERIES-

Silent Witness – Season 24

It is the longest running British crime series and opens new episodes this week. In them, Emilia Fox continues to play Dr. Nikki Alexander, who now has to face the double and difficult task of leaving the past behind while leading a new team after the death of Dr. Thomas Chamberlain. The season is made up of five different cases.



Premiere: January 3

-FILMS-

The other bodyguard 2

The second installment of The Other Bodyguard features the returns of director Patrick Hughes and the actors from the first film: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek, among others. What to expect from this new adventure? A dangerous murderer has just gained freedom, but is not willing to enjoy it without her husband: a powerful villain played by Antonio Banderas. He will be the new objective of the mission of the main trio, who is still determined to save the world.

Premiere: January 7th

In a wild place

Directed by Robin Wright and released in theaters last summer, In a Wild Place is the story of Edee Mathis, played by Wright herself, a woman who has just suffered a personal tragedy and who decides to face it through retirement. Willing to feel alive again, the protagonist isolates herself in a cabin in the mountains, where she has to face harsh conditions.

Premiere: January the 8th

-SERIES-

Big sky – Season 2

The second season of Big Sky, the drama developed by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) about Cassie Dewell, a private detective played by Kylie Dunbury who, along with ex-cop Jenny Hoy played by the ex of Vikings Katherine Winnick, embarks on a most complex case after the disappearance of two young people.

Premiere: January 5

What We Do in the Shadows – Seasons 1 and 2

A great opportunity to enjoy a comedy that will quickly slip into your top of the must-haves. In it we meet Viago (Taika Waititi), Deacon (Jonathan Brugh) and Vladislav (Jemaine Clement), three vampires who share a flat from Wellington (New Zealand) and who try to adapt to modern society. The first two seasons will be available on the platform.

Premiere: January 5

Elena of Avalor – Season 3

Premiere: January 5

The Lion Guard – Season 3

Premiere: January 5

Handy manny – Seasons 1-3

Premiere: January 5

-FILMS-

Antlers: Dark Creature

Prepare to be scared with this story set in a remote Oregon town where a teacher begins to realize that something serious is going on with one of her students. In fact, what begins as an interest in the enigmatic youth, ends up becoming a threat of life and death for the entire town.

Premiere: January 5

My cousin rachel

Adaptation of the gothic romance novel by Daphne Du Maurier and starring Rachel Weisz as Rachel, My cousin rachel is a haunting story that mixes romance with suspense in which a young man named Philip falls in love with his cousin. Completely blinded by love, the boy wants to deny the evidence, but cannot help but suspect that she is responsible for the mysterious death of another cousin in common.

Premiere: January 7th

Bohemian Rhapsody

Biopic of one of the most important music stars in history, Freddie Mercury, Bryan Singer’s tape was a true ‘milestone’ in its year, 2018, and it is always a good time to enjoy it again. Set in the 70s, the film tells how a group of four musicians formed the British rock band Queen and how, in 1975, their single Bohemian Rhapsody marked his meteoric rise on the international music scene.

Premiere: January 7th

Mike and Dave are looking for serious vibes

Premiere: January 7th

Premiere: January 7th

-SERIES-

The cleaning girl



Rosa is a young woman who works as a cleaner in a hotel. She starts out like any other pro, but accidentally turns herself into the mafia’s professional cleaner. A criminal danger trusts her to erase the evidence of her crimes. Thus begins a double life, fighting to avoid the law and to raise his family.

Premiere: January 5

-SERIES-

The Larkins

Adaptation of the novel The Darling Buds of May by HE Bates, the series chronicles the adventures of this iconic and genuine family, the Larkins, in the idyllic Kentish countryside.

Premiere: January 4th

-FILMS-

The last survivor

This Swedish feature film tells the story of a former military man who left civilization behind after a pandemic wiped out the world as we know it and has lived alone in a cabin ever since. His daily monotony changes with the arrival of a young woman who has escaped from a laboratory and who seems to be the key piece for the cure. And they are chasing her.

Premiere: January 5

The survivor

And another one of pandemics, but this time American. Filmin also premieres this week The survivor, set about two years after a strange virus caused the world to collapse. In it Jonathan Rhys Meyers plays a former FBI agent who tries to protect a young woman who is immune to the disease and who is on the run from a dangerous gang.

Premiere: January 5

-OTHER FILMS THAT ARE INCORPORATED TO THE CATALOG THIS WEEK-