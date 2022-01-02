All the Netflix movies that we can see at the Oscars in 2022

For Netflix movies, winning an Academy Award has become a matter of honor. As much as for what much of the platform’s efforts are focused on that goal. In fact, during 2021, Netflix has made strategic moves of enormous interest to create the necessary conditions to aspire to awards season. His considerable investment in talent and high-caliber productions makes it clear that his sights are on critical approval. Also in a catalog full of high quality options.

But it will be 2022 perhaps the year in which Netflix films capture a good number of nominations in different recognitions of specialized critics. His productions range from Oscar-winning directors to performances that astonished the specialized media. Is about an interesting journey through the great perception of Netflix as a showcase for a new type of cinema, much bolder. Also, one without big budget constraints or production demands.

What are the productions that will surely take Netflix through the awards season with all the chances of winning? Most likely they are part of the list that we leave you below:

The Dark Daughter, by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s work already caused a sensation at Cannes and made it clear that Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut is a success. Starring an extraordinary Olivia Colman, it is also a brilliant exploration of pain and fear. Also, about the ghosts of the past, the guilt and remorse that they carry on their backs. With its elegant point of view on suffering and premise on moral good, it is a magnificent example of narrative solidity for Netflix movies.

Prediction: Most likely Maggie Gyllenhaal will receive her first Oscar nomination. And also that Olivia Colman can get another one for her already extensive collection as a leading actress.

