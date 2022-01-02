All Superhero Movies Releasing in 2022

MADRID, Jan. 2 (CulturaOcio) –

Far from the exhaustion of the genre, and to the delight of the fans, this 2022 will be another year full of superhero movies. During the next 12 months, a total of ten movies both characters from the factory Marvel, produced by Marvel Studios and some also by Sony Pictures, such as the dc house comics, whose adaptations Warner Bros.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: Far From Home) sweeping the box office around the world, films based on comic characters are at their best and the machinery continues at full capacity with new and ambitious projects.

MORBIUS (JANUARY 28)

At the end of January, and from the hand of Sony Pictures comes, Morbius, the living vampire. Out of the pages of the Spider-Man comics, the enemy, and on rare occasions also an ally of the wall-crawler, makes his own solo film debut. A film directed by Daniel Espinosa and with Jared Leto, the Joker from Suicide Squad, playing the scientist Michael Morbius, who after a terminal illness accidentally transforms himself into a bloodsucker. The film will feature Matt smith (Doctor Who), Jared harris (Chernobyl) and Michael keaton (Batman) reprising his role as the Vulture.

THE BATMAN (MARCH 4)

Made by Robert Pattison as Bruce Wayne, the long-awaited adaptation of Matt reeves and his vision of the character will hit the big screen on March 4, 2022. The film promises to provide a unique perspective of Batman in which the protector of Gotham will not only meet again with Catwoman (Zöe Kravitz) but will face Enigma (Paul Dano) and the Penguin (Colin farrell) to save his city.

DOCTOR STRANGE: IN THE MULTIVERSO OF MADNESS (MAY 6)

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Marvel’s master of the mystical arts under the baton of Sam raimi with Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness to face the consequences of the chaos that unleashed in Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home), the sequel will also feature the return of Mordo (Chiwetel Eijiofor) with the expected return of Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth olsen). It will also incorporate a new heroine, América Chávez (Xóchitl Gómez) who with his enormous powers can play a key role in the plot of the film that will be released on May 6, 2022.

DC THE SUPERPET LEAGUE (MAY 20)

Warner Bros. will release in theaters the animated film League of Superpets, directed by Jared stern Y Sam levine, the scriptwriters of Rompe Ralph, whose main protagonist is Krypto, Superman’s dog, along with other super powerful animals such as Streaky the cat or Ace, the Dark Knight’s Bat-dog to confront Lex Luthor. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart Y Marc Maron, Among others, they lend their voices to the characters that emerged in the DC staples in the 1960s.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (JULY 8)

https://img.europapress.es/fotoweb/fotonoticia_20201123183533_1200.jpg

After Ragnarok, Taika waititi brings back the God of Thunder in what will be the fourth installment of the franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, whose premiere is scheduled for July 8, 2022. The new Marvel Studios film starring Chris Hemsworth once again embodying the brave son of Odin. The film will feature new characters such as Zeus (Russell crowe) or Gorr, the butcher of the gods (Christian bale). In addition, the film will mean the return of Valkyria (Tessa thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who will take the mantle of Thor.

BLACK ADAM (JULY 29)

Although few are the details that are known of the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Dwayne johnson As the almighty, Black Adam, the predecessor of Billy Batson who, like him, was chosen by the magician as the bearer of his powers, the film will serve to expand the magical universe presented in Shazam! The film will hit theaters on July 29.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (OCTOBER 7)

With an Oscar as endorsement and the great reception from both the critics and the public of Spider-Man: A New UniverseSony Pictures plans to release its sequel in theaters on October 7, 2022. So, the

History of Miles Morales As an arachnid hero, as in the first film, the sequel will include new characters such as the Japanese version of the wall-crawler that emerged in the 70s.

THE FLASH (NOVEMBER 4)

Ezra Miller returns as the scarlet speedster with his own solo movie. On this occasion, with Andy Muschietti Behind the cameras, the film will adapt the plot of the so-called Flashpoint comic in which the hero will travel back in time to try to save the life of his mother, whom he will play Maribel Verdú. In addition, both Michael keaton Y Ben affleck They have confirmed their presence in the film in which both will be their versions of the Dark Knight again.

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER (NOVEMBER 11)

https://img.europapress.es/fotoweb/fotonoticia_20200831133659_1200.jpg

After the tragic and sudden death of Chadwick bossemanMarvel will have to grapple with enormous difficulties to do justice to the actor’s and his character’s legacy in the sequel. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although, few details are known about the plot, the film is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 11, 2022.

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM (DECEMBER 16)

Directed by James wan in 2018 with Jason momoa Like Aquaman, the first film swept the box office around the world, grossing more than a billion dollars. Warner Bros. is slated to release its sequel on December 16, 2022, making it the last superhero film of the year. In addition to the director of the first installment, they also return Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Amber heard in her role as heroine Mera and Yahya Abdul Mateen II as the deadly villain, Black Manta.