Alfredo Moreno and the great athletes who died in 2021

The 2021 it left us and with it also great athletes from all over the world, from legendary Liga MX players, to MLB, NFL and boxing figures. One of the deaths more surprising was that of Alfredo ‘Chango’ Moreno, who died at just 41 years of age and after health complications.

In the list highlights Jose Luis Lamadrid, the first Mexican player to score a goal in a World Cup held in Europe (Switzerland, 1954) and a man widely recognized for his work as a sports commentator and his prodigious memory.

Related news

In addition, we have the legend of the MLB Hank Aaron, who died in January at the age of 86. Hank had to fight racism his entire life and is one of the great icons of the sport, in fact, he owns an incredible 755 home runs in 23 seasons in the majors and is part of the SHall of Fame of the MLB.

The complete list of athletes who died in 2021

Death is never good news, but in Mexico we have the custom of celebrating the life that existed before death and therefore it is important to never forget those who have already left.

Here we list the great athletes who died in 2021:

-Tommy Lasorda (besibolista)

–Zizinho (soccer player)

–Gustavo ‘Falcón’ Peña (soccer player)

-Marty Schottenheimer (NFL)

-Martín Pérez Padrón (Liga MX women’s coach)

–Marvin hagler (Boxer)

-David Patten (NFL)

-Super Porky (fighter)

-Demaryius Thomas (NFL)

–Frank williams (former pilot)

–Gerd Müller (soccer player)

-Leopoldo Jacinto Luque (footballer)

-Leon Spinks (boxer)

-Don Sutton (baseball player)

DRM