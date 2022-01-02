Alessia Pizarro wins the 2021 Natural Olympia in Las Vegas

U.S.- Alessia pizarro makes history for him female mexican bodybuilding after he won the Natural Olympia 2021 carried out this weekend from the city of Los Angeles. The fitness model represented Mexico and what a way she took first place in the Diva Bikini Open category and the new PNBA Professional Athlete, making her name and that of Mexico applauded above countries such as Germany, the United States, among others.

This is an annual event organized by the INBA PNBA Natural Bodybuilding who is in charge of bringing together 100% natural athletes to attend this competition, so that each of the athletes have the same chance of fighting for the title. It could be said that it is a somewhat exclusive event because few with those who arrive, in the case of the beautiful Alessia Pizarro it was thanks to the invitation of the president of Fitnessmanía who gave the pass and that apparently

It was the big bet because he took the title.

In total there were 15 countries that were competing since last Friday and Saturday. Already in the competition in which Alessia Pizarro was, she had to compete with around 20 other women who, like her, were owners of portents of statuesque figures who have been working year after year to become part of international commitments such as than this Natural Olympia. In the end, the winner was the Mexican who for a long time had been preparing to shine in these events and who will look forward to the one in 2022.

The Mexican won the Natutal Olympia in the Diva Bikini Open category | Photo: Courtesy

Through her Instagram account Alessia Pizarro shared some images of the glorious weekend and thanked her for the support she received from both her followers and institutions that trusted her to be able to “fulfill a dream” and make it clear that the natural also can succeed, “It has been an honor for me, to be able to represent my country and live this incredible experience. Thank you Fitnessmanía MX for inviting me to fulfill this dream and for showing the world that natural can also be done”, were the words of the athlete.

Alessia Pizarro is one of the top women in the world of bodybuilding that has the most visualization on social networks, from its more than striking content, some of her workouts, others more from day to day and some more of her triumphs is that the Mexican is He has managed to put in the minds and hearts of his fans so that moments like this are recorded in everyone. They are already more than 840 thousand the people who follow her and many of them have already left their congratulations.

It was his pear participation and fair winner of the Natural Olympia | Photo: Courtesy

For now, he has returned to Mexico to continue with his day-to-day activities and prepare for a new competition in which he will surely be a figure by 2022.