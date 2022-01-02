Alejandro Zendejas, in the sights of the Eagles as reinforcement for the Clausura 2022

Eyes are on the far right that America He will add to his squad for the following season, however, the search for reinforcements is not limited to that area of ​​the field.

RECORD He could know that the azulcrema team is interested in the Rayos footballer, Alejandro Zendejas, a multi-functional player that would increase internal competition.

The versatility of Zendejas by being able to function as a central midfielder and at either end, they make him an interesting element for the Coaching Staff, who have already given their approval.

In addition, being a footballer who does not need a foreign place makes the movement more viable, and if you add that the relationship between directives of America and Necaxa It is solid due to the recent transfers of Fernando Gonźalez, Alan Medina and Alonso Escoboza to name a few, the negotiations look favorable.

Zendejas has a contract with the hydrocalides until the summer of next year, however, that would not be an impediment for the Eagles to manage what is necessary to take him to Coapa and thus round up their squad for the next Tournament Closing 2022.

