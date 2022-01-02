3 action movies to enjoy on Netflix Spain

The action movies They are usually the favorites of a large group of people. They are entertaining, light but also have excellent artistic quality. Many, of course, are available at Netflix Spain.

The N platform gives us a wide list of possibilities, and we recommend three highly recommended productions, so that your only concern is to prepare your favorite food and sit in the armchair to enjoy.

Mr and Mrs Smith

When everything was lights in the marriage Brad Pitt and Angelina JolieThis movie came out where they act, precisely, as a married couple. The problem is that in the midst of all that routine love and tranquility that they show, the truth hides: both are contract killers of the highest precision and of opposing organizations, who have sent them to kill each other. Intense, fun, and for those who loved the Brangelina universe, nostalgic.

Angelina and Brad, the best action duo

Creed: Champion’s Heart

If something was missing from Rocky’s world, with his unforgettable successes, it was for the story to continue with him as coach. And, furthermore, that our protagonist, played by Michael B. Jordan, is the son of Apollo Creed, once rival of the legendary Rocky. Directed by Ryan Coogler, many suspected that it could be a film that only took advantage of the success that Stallone brought with him. But it was much more than that. It ended in a work that covers emotion and action with just doses, with an unexpected depth and that put it as the best of the year of its premiere.

Jordan and Stallone

Kill Bill 1 and 2

The last recommendation is a combo, a must see 2×1. These Tarantino classics, for many the best of his prodigious filmography, are the ones that contain the most explicit action scenes of all. The director takes the character played by Uma Thurman to take revenge on Bill (David Carradine) and his former colleagues, a path that will lead her to face hundreds of people. Tarantino style pushed to the max will always result in a must-see movie. In this case, two.