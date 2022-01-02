22 must-see films that will be released in 2022

After two years in which global restrictions due to the pandemic did not allow movie theaters to remain full, This new year is projected as a time of recovery for the cinema industry.

There are three key components Hollywood will appeal to this year to attract viewers and keep them glued to the big screen. The first of these will be a group of Superheros that this year they will have their own movies. Among them stand out Batman, Spider-Man, Thor, Aquaman and Black Panther.

A second block is made up of the blockbuster movie sequels What Avatar, which will finally screen its second part. The same will happen with Top Gun, that after three decades will put Tom cruise again to fly through the clouds. Cruise himself will take the action to the max in Mission Impossible 7.

For the little ones there is also good news, several animated films will be shown, including the long-awaited one Sonic 2. Lightyear, the prequel to Toy story starring the pilot doll. Super Mario Bros and The Minions, complement the offer. Below EL HERALDO makes a review of the 22 must-see tapes of 2022.