2022: These are the most anticipated films for this new year

Mexico.- Hope for a return to theaters has been increasing bit by bit since the COVID-19 pandemic paused entertainment in 2020, and now this New Year, moviegoers are smarter than ever.

If in 2021 the ticket offices did not fully recover, in 2022 all seats are expected to be filled with the most anticipated movie premieres.

Superheroes, dinosaurs, evolved beings, magical and animated characters make up the list of stories that will ‘explode’ the big screen.

JANUARY

Nightmare alley

After winning the Oscar for “The Shape of Water”, the Mexican Guillermo del Toro now brings together the stars in his new film: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman and Richard Jenkins, in a A story set in 1940s New York, when a con artist teams up with a psychic and her husband, a mentalist, to rob a dangerous millionaire.

Morbius

Daniel Espinosa directs this story set in the Spider-Man universe and centered on one of his most iconic villains, Morbius, who will be played by Jared Leto in the role of a former biochemist who is imbued with superhuman vampiric abilities and physical traits derived from a failed biochemical experiment.

MARCH

The batman

Robert Pattinson will be either hated or loved playing the superhero in director Matt Reeves’ new movie, in which Zoe Kravitz will appear as Catwoman. The story has no relationship with the others that have been made of Batman, so it will be a new fight against evil in the city of Gotham.

APRIL

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

In the third installment of Fantastic Animals, magizoologist Newt Scamander will lead a brave group of wizards and witches to stop the evil Gellert Grindelwald from his new threat. The role of Gellert was played by Johnny Depp in the previous installments, but due to his controversy of violence against Amber Heard, he was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

MAY

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Dr. Stephen Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch returns in this Marvel story that is the sequel to Doctor Strange in 2016, and in which the character of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) will be mixed, who in turn arrived at Disney + this 2021 with the WandaVision series.

Top Gun: Maverick

Thirty years after the first part, Tom Cruise takes the flight of the role that brought him to fame, that of Pete “Maverick” Mitchel, who is now where he always wanted to be, pushing the limits as a courageous test pilot.

JUNE

Jurassic World: Dominion

The third installment of the new dinosaur trilogy will feature one of the most anticipated – and nostalgic – moments for fans: the reunion of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return to this third and highly anticipated chapter.

Lightyear

The new film from Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Pictures will tell the origins of Buzz Lightyear, the toy astronaut who accompanied the cowboy Woody in the beloved stories of “Toy Story.” The direction is provided by Angus MacLane, who moved in 2016 with Finding Dory.

OCTOBER

Spider-Man: A New Universe 2

In 2018 Sony surprised with this animated version of the superhero, where Miles Morales, a young African-American who became Spider-Man in another reality, drew attention. Although the official plot is unknown, sources indicated that the plot could revolve around the relationship between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy.

NOVEMBER

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The sequel to the 2018 Oscar-nominated film will be filled with nostalgia for the death of Chadwick Boseman, who gave life to T’Challa. However, the plot will revolve around the villain Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan.

DECEMBER

Avatar 2

More than a decade has taken director James Cameron back to the world of Pandora, where Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have raised a family and are doing their best to stay together. However, they must leave their home when an old threat reappears. In addition to the original protagonists, Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, this second part is joined by Kate Winslet.

Super Mario Bros: The Movie

Illumination Entertainment will launch the film inspired by the classic video game saga Super Mario Bros. Among the actors who will lend their voices for the animated characters are: Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black will be voiced by Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

