2022, the year of Hollywood’s recovery?

trust again superheroes and sequels like ‘Avatar’

Tras a 2021 in which Spider-Man: No Way Home caused the return of viewers to the cinema – although far from the figures of Avengers: Endgame In 2019, Hollywood is relying again for 2022 on superheroes – from Morbius to Batman, Thor and Spider-Man – and on long-awaited sequels, such as those of Avatar or Top gun.

A battery of large productions with which he wants to recover the ground lost by the pandemic. In 2019, Avengers: Endgame raised 2,797 million dollars (2,473 million euros); In 2020, with theaters closed for most of the year, the highest grossing film was Chinese The Eight Hundred, with only 461 million (407 million euros) and, in the recently ended 2021, the new Spider-Man adventure managed to reach 1,082 million (956 million euros). The large studios will deploy all their strength in 2022 to triple those revenues and reach the level of 2021, and their great bet to achieve this is the superheroes.

THE SUPERHEROES RETURN The first to arrive in the rooms will be Morbius, which will finally premiere in January after a year and a half of several postponements due to the pandemic. Jared Leto plays the role of Dr Michael Morbius or the living vampire in what will be the first feature film of this Marvel antihero. In March another of the most anticipated will arrive, the new Batman, with Robert Pattinson as the bat man, accompanied by Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano or Andy Serkis, under the direction of Matt Reeves, in a new beginning of the saga after the abandonment of Ben Affleck, who played Bruce Wayne in three films.

Another returning is Thor / Chris Hemsworth in the sequel to Ragnarok (2017), which left him sitting on the throne of Asgard, although in search of a place in which to establish his people. Taika Waititi repeats as director and returns to the saga Natalie Portman, ex-girlfriend of the God of Thunder, turned into a superhero.

Dr Strange will dive right into the Multiverse of Madness in an installment in which Sam Raimi returns to the world of superheroes after his experience with Tobey Macguire’s Spider-Man and in which Benedict Cumberbatch will be accompanied by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). That will be in May. We will have to wait until November to see Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Black panther, shot after the death of its protagonist, Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa).

There will also be superheroes in animation tapes such as DC League of Super-Pets, which will be released in May, or the first part of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, in theaters in October.

But there is a film that can spoil the party for superheroes, although after years of production and delays it would not be surprising if the release date of December 16 is not kept. It is the second installment of the highest grossing film in history, Avatar –Since 2009 it has raised no less than 2,847 million dollars (2,517 million euros).

James Cameron is giving information on the sequel with a dropper. In September of last year, the director assured that the filming of two new installments had finished and that only the post-production work was missing, which in the case of Avatar it is a huge task. The story takes place 14 years after the original.