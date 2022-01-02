2021 will remain in the memory of Cruz Azul and Atlas

The league MX The curtain closes on 2021 with a historic year in Mexican soccer that will remain in the memory of Blue Cross Y Atlas as champions.

Both teams were crowned and snapped their respective untitled streaks that together spanned 100 years. The Machine with almost 30 years, 27 to be exact, managed to eliminate one of the mockeries that most afflicted the celestial fans for its constant “crossed blue”, a word with which they referred to the team for touching the title and letting it go from the forms more catastrophic,

Atlas, meanwhile, managed to add his second title in the MX League 70 years later, after he won his first championship in 1951.

BLUE CROSS

The celestial team ended with the ghosts that haunted it since 1997, with the mockery of the “cruzazuleadas” and did it in the best way, after a tournament as leader, and in 2021 he will be remembered for lifting the ninth at the Azteca Stadium.

Juan Reynoso found the formula that no other DT had achieved in two decades. With 41 points, they were the leaders and were the best offense and defense. The technician wrote his name in gold letters, which curiously was also one of the last champions of that Winter of 97, the then last title of The Machine.

Reynoso celebrated before more than 20 thousand people, due to the pandemic, his crown after beating Santos 2-1,

Thus it was crowned Blue Cross

May 30, Blue Cross he won the ninth, suffering, but the celestial managed to break the drought at the hands of Juan Reynoso, the only coach who has been a champion as a strategist and as a player.

Ghosts of Blue Cross They were present at the Azteca Stadium after the 35th minute, Valdés opened the scoring with a great goal.

The Machine responded until the second half, and returning from the break surprised with a play by Chaquito Giménez, who managed to get away from the goalkeeper, but lengthened the ball and gave a bad center, leaving the play in an attempt to score.

But at minute 51, Jonathan Cabecita Rodríguez appeared to dress up as a hero and give victory to the Blue Cross.

The Azteca Stadium exploded and the celestial ones showed superiority with another attempt by Chaquito Giménez and one more by Cata Domínguez.

Atlas

The other team that ended up teasing was the Atlas, his Blue Cross He suffered from the title in two decades, the wait for the Rojinegros was eternal with 70 years.

Atlas He managed to lift his second star in the most heartfelt way, on penalties against León and with his people at the Jalisco Stadium.

The Foxes finished sub-leaders and Diego Cocca was the DT who joined Reynoso to break in this 2021, two of the most notorious droughts in Mexican soccer.

Thus was crowned the Atlas

Atlas he was able to scream champions 70 years later. The rojinegros beat León 4-3 on penalties, and won the second title in their history, since their first crown was in 1951.

A Julio Furch penalty brought glory to the Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium.

After several attempts and failures before the arc, Atlas He managed to make it 1-0 with a header from Aldo Rocha to tie it 3-3 on aggregate in the 55th minute.

After 90 minutes with the overall tie 3-3 and overtime without maximum emotions, the final of the MX League it was defined in penalties.

Leon missed 2 shots, Atlas 1. Goalkeeper Camilo Vargas became the hero by stopping the last of the emeralds, and Julio Furch scored the glory to give the rojinegros victory 4-3 on penalties and thus conquer the long-awaited title.

(dmv)