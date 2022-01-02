13 Films From 2021 That Wrongly Failed and Worth Getting Back

Some of you will already be a little tired of the reviews of the best of last year, but I could not resist making a final list. This time I have chosen to review 13 films that arrived in Spain in 2021 and that failed unfairly at the box office, to the point that some were not even seen in cinemas in our country. They are not necessarily the best, but they are well worth it and, if you have not seen them already, I hope you will take them into account during this 2022 that we have just welcomed.

‘Those who wish me dead’ (‘Those Who Wish me Dead’)

One of the great victims of Warner’s simultaneous release policy was this remarkable thriller from Taylor sheridan. Its budget was never made official, but it was a huge failure when it hit theaters, totaling just $ 23 million worldwide. For my part, I really enjoyed the way he handled the tension, without falling into unnecessary excesses and letting his characters breathe so that we can care what is theirs.

‘Benedetta’

With an estimated budget of $ 24 million and a meager global revenue of just over $ 3 million, the excellent latest work from Paul verhoeven it was far from what was expected. In it he tackled a singular real case, always playing the misconception about the true condition of his protagonist. A look at faith marked by all kinds of excesses but with an incomparable power of seduction.

‘Question of blood’ (‘Stillwater’)

Don’t even count on a star like Matt Damon or a contained budget of 20 million dollars served to convert the new from Tom mccarthy (‘Spotlight’) a success, as it was left in 19 million worldwide revenue. A pity, since it is a highly esteemed thriller in which Damon shows how far a father can go to try to free his daughter from what seems like a totally unjust sentence.

‘The Suicide Squad’

The DC movie seemed like a safe bet with the signing of James gunn and when push came to shove it fell far short of expectations with a worldwide box office of $ 167 million against a budget of 185. You can look for various reasons for its failure, from the simultaneous premiere on HBO Max to the confusion about what It was exactly about ‘Suicide Squad’, but the really important thing is that it is a luxurious hobby and the best that this universe of superheroes has given us to date.

‘The substitute’

Almost three million euros cost the new film of Oscar Aibar and after passing through Spanish cinemas it adds up to just 124,000 euros. Much more deserved this remarkable thriller that investigates how some Nazis took refuge in Spain, enjoying great impunity. A solid work well led by a Ricardo Gomez always convincing, both when he has a somewhat more idealistic attitude and when frustration takes hold of him.

‘The Last Duel’ (‘The Last Duel’)

Damon gave two of the best performances of his career in 2021 in both films that were released at the box office. Of course, the blow was harder for a kind of ‘Rashomon’ from Ridley scott, since it cost 100 million dollars and barely entered 30. Something difficult to understand, because its cast shines (until Ben affleck in a supporting role), she is very well directed and knows how to play with different nuances when portraying the same story from three different points of view.

‘In a neighborhood in New York’ (‘In the Heights’)

2021 was an unfortunate year for musicals in cinemas and the first film to be affected by it was this adaptation of the famous theatrical musical of Lin-Manuel Miranda. Just under $ 44 million in revenue when its cost of production was $ 55 million. It did not matter how much the optimism that shines as a flag spreads, how well chosen its cast is or how fluid it is in all aspects.

‘The Summit of the Gods’ (‘Le Sommet des Dieux’)





This excellent French animated film was never even seen in Spanish cinemas. Here it came to us directly from the hand of Netflix And without doing too much, but it is not that in his country of origin it was too good, since he barely raised more than 1 million dollars when his budget was close to 10 euros. Manga adaptation of Jiro taniguchi that explores the world of mountaineering that he tackles with great precision and managing to completely immerse the viewer in the story it tells.

‘Malignant’ (‘Malignant’)

The new of James wan It did not generate as much unanimity as his previous works in horror films, but here he chose to pay homage by drinking from other more discussed works to offer a somewhat uneven film, yes, but with no type of shame and with enough incentives to hook to those who want something different within the genre of great study. Unfortunately, the public did not respond in theaters, as its 34 million dollars entered fell short compared to its budget of 40 million.

‘The Empty Man’

Quickly converted into a cult film after its disastrous performance at the box office in the United States, it is not that it cost too much, since it had a budget of 16 million dollars, but it is that it did not even reach 5 million. A disgrace, since it is a work of adult horror with personality and that knows how to create its own universe, starting with that sensational and extensive prologue. It came to Spain directly via streaming, first via Movistar + and then becoming part of the Disney + catalog.

‘One of us’ (‘Let Him Go’)





This film written and directed by Thomas bezucha It cost 21 million dollars and raised just over 11 million during its time in cinemas around the world – its journey began in 2020 but it did not reach Spain until this year. It is a drama with western echoes in which the marriage formed by some great Kevin Costner Y Diane lane decides to do everything possible to get his grandson back. A film that grows in intensity until it becomes a powerful thriller during its last act.

‘Last Night in Soho’ (‘Last Night in Soho’)

The horror thriller written and directed by Edgar wright It cost 43 million dollars and accumulates a worldwide box office of 23. It is true that its ending may leave a bittersweet taste in your mouth, but before it was an absorbing set of mirrors with an elaborate visual finish and that dedicates its time to outlining both the story and their characters.

‘West Side Story’

It may perform better if it performs well in awards season, but this new version of the legendary musical takes little less than a miracle to be profitable, costing $ 100 million and grossing just $ 41 million. Steven spielberg It offers here a version that is respectful of the original work but without fear of updating the details that it deems appropriate. All this with a first-rate visual finish, thus more than compensating for the drawbacks that one may have with the story it tells.

