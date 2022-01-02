10 applications to know the temperature of the PC

Do you want to control the heat of your PC? These are the best apps to measure the temperature of the PC and thus avoid failures with the execution of the system.

Have a high performance team It is essential for those users who use computers as a versatile tool, whether in office automation or simple entertainment. But what if your PC gets too hot?

If the temperature of your computer is high It can generate unexpected reboots and even damage to hardware functions. Fortunately, there are applications to know the temperature of a PC, monitor the performance of the equipment in real time and even accurately report if the system is operating properly. These are your best options.

Applications to know the temperature of the PC: the 10 best

NZXT CAM

Core Temp

Open Hadware Monitor

Speccy

HWiNFO

AIDA64

HWMonitor

CPU-Z

Crystal DiskInfo

MSI Afterburner

Control the temperature of your equipment and avoid irreversible damage in advance with this list of applications to check the PC temperature. Go for it!

NZXT CAM

With NZXT CAM you will be able to observe in detail the computer operation, carrying out monitoring and control of applications and their execution. In addition, it performs a quick scan for any problems and optimizes the computer on a large scale.

This application not only regulates the temperature of your equipment, it is also a great tool for professional gamers, since it achieves sync with multiple games and with the RGB of the various hardware, which will allow a unique experience.

Core Temp

Core Temp It allows monitor temperature in real time in the various cores, being independent of the motherboard. In addition, you can adjust the functions of your equipment at convenience with visualization of the performance on a didactic screen.

This application also has a system linkable to Android mobile devices or Windows Phone, so you will have visualization at all times no matter where you go, that is, you will be aware of the performance of your team 24 hours a day.

Open Hardware Monitor

Through this application the user will be able to regulate core temperature and you will have visualization of the values ​​in three different modes, either through a main window, a customizable desktop device or in the system tray.

And that’s not all, since the application has more than six updates for better performance and functionality, and it is a great help for evaluate temperature sensors, fan speeds, voltages, load, and clock speeds of a computer.

Speccy

Speccy is a free software that evaluates each hardware in your computer with a quick analysis, generating detailed reports of the evaluated values. Once the analysis is done, it offers you the option to save automatically the data via snapshot, XML, or text file.

It can download free version either buy the professional version for $ 19.95 and it is even possible to link it with up to three pcs for $ 34.95.

HWiNFO

Thanks to the program HWiNFO you will be able to know in detail the hardware configuration of your computer in just a few clicks. With it you will have a extensive processor information, memory modules, motherboard, PCI bus, graphics card, video adapters, network adapters, disks, battery …

Additionally, it has some tools to assess the health of some of the components, as benchmarks of the processor, memory and disk that allows you to measure its performance and compare the results with those of other models; or a temperature sensor for disk and CPU.

AIDA64

This is one of the best applications to know the temperature of the PC and that also has multiple versions that are better adapted depending on the desired functionality. It is capable of performing a general evaluation functional status of the various hardware, preparing a report with the collected data.

And if that was not enough, AIDA64 count with one 30-day free trial period, once the time has expired it is necessary to request a new license.

HWMonitor

Like the programs already mentioned above, HWMonitor run a diagnosis and regulation of the cores of your computer and optimizes its performance under a solid and simple interface.

With this software you can appreciate the sensor listings with a tree-like structure where it is possible to expand the lists of individual hardware components that are detected on your PC.

CPU-Z

CPU-Z is a free software which generates a study of the main devices of your PC system. With this program you will have the option of evaluating the processor, system chipset, video chipset, among others …, which are installed on your computer. Is a easy to use app and it does not require a lot of technical knowledge to learn how to operate it.

Crystal DiskInfo

This app helps you detect and prevent problems that could be harmful to your team. It works by means of a color system that warns the level of danger that your equipment presents, so if your computer is in an inappropriate state, you will be able to carry out the backups and backups with time.

MSI Afterburner

MSI Afterburner It is an excellent application and even one of the most used by gamers users. It is capable of performing a real-time temperature evaluation, which is reflected through an alternate window and thus observe the overclocking settings while you play.

It is functional with any card, even if you do not have MSI and it is a program that can be implemented for free. How about?

Now, thanks to this list of applications to know the temperature of the PC you will have full control of the equipment functions and you will be able to monitor the changes present.

