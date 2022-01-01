You do not know what to watch on TV? We tell you so that it is scheduled the first days of January

For many there are vacations, perhaps on a beach, with all the care that the pandemic still requires. Others may rest, but at home and would like to know what the platforms bring back for the year that begins. This is a compendium of the channels and streaming services that become a plan to enjoy good productions at home, as a family. As the programming does not rest, everyone has their news and premieres for the first weeks of January, take notes, check dates and schedule yourself. Law and Order Marathon: Vee Universal TV will start a marathon of the last seasons of this renowned police series, so that fans of one of the longest-running series on TV, They can catch up and wait for the new installment that will be released in 2022. These are the details of days not to miss this special, all will be seen from 10:35 in the morning in Colombia. Seasons 19 and 20: Saturday, January 1 Season 21: Sunday, January 2

Baptiste Starzplay The second and final season of the crime thriller Baptiste to premiere on Sunday, January 2, 2022 on the Starzplay premium streaming platform in Latin America, Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s the story of renowned French detective Julien Baptiste (played by Tchéky Karyo) who stops at nothing to uncover the truth behind the most complex missing persons cases that have him completely obsessed.

Dragon ball super Warner Channel – January 3 at 4:00 pm This animation classic comes with Goku and his group to Warner Channel and with new adventures. The premiere will be on Monday, January 3, but then it will be broadcast every afternoon from Monday to Thursday, with special marathons on weekends during the morning. The anime, produced by Toei Animation Inc., follows the story of Goku and his friends, who, once again, must save the world from the forces of evil. The creator of the original series, Akira Toriyama, is one of the supervisors of the new adventures.

Signal Colombia and the Cartagena Music Festival

Between January 4 and 10 Seven of the fourteen concerts that make up the Cartagena Music Festival will be able to be enjoyed through the Cadena Colombia screen at 10:00 pm In addition, the Public Media System will offer special coverage of the event through its digital platforms, Radio Nacional de Colombia and RTVC Noticias. This will be the transmission of the concerts

Tuesday 4th: Goldmund Quartet, Hugo Wolf Quartet and Pablo Barragán (clarinet). Wednesday 5: Modigliani Quartet, Pablo Barragán (clarinet), Matan Porat (piano) and Goldmund Quartet. Thursday 6: Matan Porat (piano), Modigliani Quartet and Alban Berg Ensemble. Friday 7: Sara Bermúdez, Paola Leguizamón, Hans Ever Mogollón, Juan David González, Colombian Opera Choir, Ariane Haering (piano), Stefano Malferrari (piano), Rubén Pardo (harmonium) and Aurelio Zarrelli. Saturday 8: Alban Berg Ensemble, Oistrakh Quartet, Nora Cismondi, Guido Corti, Andrey Baranov, Maria Baranova, Gregorio Baquero, Bogotá Chamber Philharmonic Orchestra and Federico Hoyos. Sunday 9: Duo Tal & Groethuysen, Nora Cismondi (oboe), Ariana Haering (piano) and Hugo Wolf Quartet. Monday 10th: Bogotá Chamber Philharmonic Orchestra and Federico Hoyos. Rebel Netflix This January 5 comes this new generation of students who will see how love and friendship flourish as a mysterious society threatens to destroy their musical hopes.

Volunteers: all for science

Premiere on Wednesday, January 5 – Part One

Completely carried out in Latin America, in Volunteers: all for science Adal Ramones guides the audience in a scientific adventure that takes as a starting point some common (and not so common) questions that curious minds have about how things work, to examine the scientific theories behind them and verify them in the most possible way. fun: testing them on your own body. For this, it has the participation of a team of volunteers who, in the name of science and with humor as a tool, undergo first-hand experimentation and subsequent analysis of the evidence. Some concerns that can be solved are, for example, why are some sounds annoying more than others? How cold can humans take? Why does it hurt so much to pull a hair out of your nose?

The Tender Bar Amazon Prime Video Starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan, this film tells the story of JR, a fatherless boy who grows up in the light of a bar whose bartender, his Uncle Charlie, is the boldest of a group of quirky and affectionate father figures. The Tender Bar was directed by renowned actor George Clooney and is based on an autobiographical book of the same name. It will be seen from January 7 on Amazon Prime.

The Righteous Gemstones HBO Max January 9 at 10:00 pm will be the premiere of the second season of this series that tells the story of a world-famous tele-evangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. For this installment the “blessed” Gemstone family is threatened by strangers from the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.

Eternals Disney + After passing through theaters, the Disney + platform announced that from wednesday, january 12 you will be able to watch Eternals in your home. Marvel Studios’ Eternals introduces a new team of superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – an immortal race of elite heroes who have secretly lived on Earth for years to protect and train civilizations. If you want to be up to date you can repeat Avengers: Endgame since this film moves after the events of that film that is an unexpected tragedy and that forces them to come out of the shadows to meet and face the oldest enemy of man: the Deviants.