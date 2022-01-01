Year of essential reforms?

The MIR will be the protagonist 2022 in key health policy due to the negotiation of its transfer between Spain and Catalonia. The central Government and the Government agreed last August to address the transfer of the management of Specialized Health Training (FSE) in October.

However, little or nothing has since been known about the progress of this negotiation, so 2022 will be the year that focuses attention on the news that may occur in this matter. So far, the Government has refused to co-govern the MIR study plans with Catalonia, while the Government points out that it is a competence contemplated in the Statute of Autonomy and that they want it to change the study plans, not the “MIR exam”.

It also highlights the start in the next academic year 2022/2023 of a new Faculty of Medicine, number 47 in Spain, and the inauguration of a new degree in Medicine at the Cartagena campus of the San Antonio de Murcia Catholic University (UCAM).

The Junta de Andalucía gave the green light to the University of Almeria to begin teaching the degree, who could also be joined by the University of Jaén in the coming years. For its part, UCAM will offer 60 new admission places for doctors, to be added to the 90 in Murcia.

Almería will have a Degree in Medicine.

The shortage of professionals poses a challenge for Spanish healthcare and the autonomous communities reinvent themselves to seduce the MIR. One of them is Galicia, which has taken the initiative to retain them through a permanent contract and professional career in three years. In addition, they are also studying the creation of a new professional category: Family doctor for health centers and points of continuous care.

The hospitals of the future

In hospital infrastructures, the protagonists of next year will be the new Vall d’Hebron, La Paz Hospital and the Hospital Clinic. The new Vall d’Hebron will have a new building, which will centralize all emergencies, except pediatric ones, and which will connect the general hospital with the Traumatology, Rehabilitation and Burns Hospital. In 2022, the new Campus will open the newborn space that will transform 444 square meters of the neonatal medium and basic care unit into twelve family rooms and the new area of ​​Radiopharmacy and the Center for Advanced Clinical Simulation will be put into operation.

La Paz will assume in 2022 one of the most important challenges in its history since it was founded in 1964, when it will begin the works for the new hospital that will mean a “revolution”, according to its own manager, Rafael Pérez-Santamarina. The equipment will be a structure “totally new and modern, a total improvement and a hospital designed for the future ”, added the manager. Finally, it is estimated that in the next year the location of the new Hospital Clínic will be announced, predictably on the sports courts of the University of Barcelona.

The hospitals of the future begin to land in Spain.

Shared challenges of the autonomous communities

The terms of the Mental Health Strategy carry the approval of the final draft by early 2022. The Ministry of Health has dedicated the last quarter of 2021 to make a modification of the initial draft, for which it received more than 700 allegations.

Also next year, the ‘Primary and Community Care Action Plan for the years 2022 and 2023’ will be released. This project is linked, for the first time, to the development of a finalist budget and the type of economic endowment for the measures to be implemented will be of a mixed nature between Health and the autonomous communities.

Also, 2022 will be the first calendar year with the Organic Law regulating euthanasia in force, after its approval on March 18. After three months to be able to offer the benefit, all the autonomous communities have already begun to process applications in summer and 2022 will be the first calendar year in which this right registers data.

Finally, the start of the trial with other countries for the tests of the European interoperable e-prescription It is scheduled for 2022, with the Canary Islands, Extremadura and the Basque Country in the lead. These three autonomous communities will work together with Portugal and Finland in the development of this new service.

The Ministry of Health and the communities have important coordination challenges ahead.

Main regional challenges

The main challenge for some autonomies, shared between eight regions, is that of a new model of health financing for the ’emptied Spain’. The representatives of the governments of Galicia, Castilla y León, Aragón, Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, La Rioja, Extremadura and Cantabria met and agreed on the need to address health spending not only due to the number of inhabitants they serve, but for the real cost of the services.

For its part, Andalusia faces the challenge of integrating the staff of public health business agencies into the Andalusian Health Service (SAS), while Catalonia will face the negotiation of new health agreements based on the 2022 budgets agreed between ERC , Junts and En Comú Podem.



More immediate objectives of Nursing

The parliamentary processing of the Patient Safety Law It will be one of the great challenges that Nursing will fight for in the coming months. A regulation, which entered Parliament as a Popular Legislative Initiative in December 2020 promoted by the Nursing Union (Satse), which seeks to guarantee patient safety by establishing a maximum number of patients for each nurse. According to the trade union organization, the parliamentary processing of the text is “blocked” and accumulates more than 30 extensions by the parties that make up the Table of the Congress of Deputies.

The promotion of research work in the nursing field or the consolidation of the role of the Family and Community Nurse in Primary Care, as part of the Action Plan for Primary and Community Care for the years 2022 and 2023, are other objectives of the profession. In addition, this Plan also includes the promotion of the appointment of specialist nurses and sets the objective of reducing the temporary work in Primary Care to below 8 percent.

To this would be added a last minute legislative ‘signing’ such as the SNS Care Strategy that the Ministry of Health plans to launch with this group in mind and in line with all the autonomous communities.

Health policy faces a 2022 reconstruction.

Change in pensions and PEOs

At the contributory level, 2022 will also bring with it certain novelties within the group of Health professionals, especially in the older age groups. Starting next year, the pension will be calculated based on the rise in the CPI, with the entry into force of the Pension purchasing power guarantee law, about to be approved, which, for immediate purposes, will mean a revaluation of 2.5 percent in the amount received by health workers. Likewise, the maximum retirement, received by most doctors, will reach 39,468.66 euros per year, 962.78 euros more than in 2021 (38,505.88).

Temporality Law with which it is intended to reduce said rate to 8 percent. In accordance with these regulations, the publication of the calls for the selection processes for the coverage of the positions included in the public employment offers must take place before the end of 2022, although there is until 2024 for the resolution to occur of these processes. In addition, with the regulation, part of the administration officials who are in a temporary situation and who have been in their position for five years will become permanent without the need to carry out an OPE. At the labor level, the sector will begin to notice the first effects of another of the major reforms promoted in 2021, such as thewith which it is intended to reduce said rate to 8 percent. In accordance with these regulations, the publication of the calls for the selection processes for the coverage of the positions included in the public employment offers must take place before the end of 2022, although there is until 2024 for the resolution to occur of these processes. In addition, with the regulation, part of the administration officials who are in a temporary situation and who have been in their position for five years will become permanent without the need to carry out an OPE. Before, of course, the national Public Employment Offer (OPE) announced by the Government last July should be completed and that, given its urgent processing in the Senate, was expected to be ready at the beginning of next year. This is Royal Decree 636/2021 for the call for 30,445 places, the highest figure registered so far, of which 5.64 percent, about 700, would be destined to health and health surveillance. Employment in the health sector should achieve a significant reduction in temporary employment.



Health: point of the day in the Cortes

2021 witnessed the culmination of several laws ‘in the fridge’ such as the Equity, Cohesion and Universality Law or the Health and Environment Plan and accelerated the development of others such as the Professional Training Law, whose approval is expected in January.

In the air remains another of the most talked about aspects this year as is the 32 hour day, proposal promoted by Más Madrid that, for the first time, will have a monetary allocation in the General Budgets of 2022. At the moment there would be 8 autonomous communities that would be prepared to implement the 4-hour week in their health systems.