Xiaomi makes the MIUI 13 update schedule official for all its mobiles

Xiaomi has already confirmed which will be the first phones to update to MIUI 13, and when they will.

After announcing the news of MIUI 13 to the world, Xiaomi has finally published the calendar with the official planning of the update that will reach the mobile phones in its catalog throughout the next year 2022.

The rollout of the update will be divided into several phases, starting with the MIUI 13 beta version, until concluding with the stable update, which will start end of January.

All Xiaomi phones that will update to Android 12

As confirmed by the brand itself, the deployment of MIUI 13 begins from December 2021 through the program beta closed to the public. Later, in mid-January, the public beta program, and finally they will begin to update the first devices to the stable version, around the end of January.

It is worth mentioning that This planning is valid for the Chinese version of MIUI. On the global version of MIUI 13, no specific data has yet been given about the arrival date of the update.

Thus, the planning is as follows:

MIUI 13 closed beta version

First phase (from December 29, 2021) : Xiaomi Civi Xiaomi MIX 4 Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Redmi Note 10 Pro Xiaomi 11 Ultra Xiaomi 11 Pro Xiaomi 11 Xiaomi 11 Youth Edition Xiaomi Pad 5 Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G Xiaomi 10S Redmi K40 Pro Redmi K40 Redmi K30S Extreme Edition Redmi K30 Extreme Edition Xiaomi 10 Extreme Edition Xiaomi 10, Xiaomi 10 Pro Redmi K30 Pro Redmi K30 5G Redmi K30i 5G Redmi K30 Xiaomi 10 Youth Edition Redmi Note 9 Pro Redmi Note 10 Redmi Note 11 5G Redmi Note 9 4G Redmi Note 9 Redmi 10X Pro Redmi 10X Xiaomi CC9 Pro

: Second phase (date to be determined) : Redmi Note 11 Pro Redmi Note 11 Pro +

:

MIUI 13 public beta version

First phase (mid-January 2022) : Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi 12X Xiaomi Civi Xiaomi MIX 4 Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Redmi Note 10 Pro Xiaomi 11 Ultra Xiaomi 11 Pro Xiaomi 11 Xiaomi 11 Youth Edition Xiaomi Pad 5 Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G Xiaomi 10S Redmi K40 Pro Redmi K40 Redmi K30S Extreme Edition Redmi K30 Extreme Edition Xiaomi 10 Extreme Edition Xiaomi 10 Xiaomi 10 Pro Redmi K30 Pro Redmi Note 11 5G Redmi Note 9 4G Redmi Note 9 Redmi 10X Pro Redmi 10X Xiaomi CC9 Pro

: Second phase (date to be determined) : Redmi Note 11 Pro Redmi Note 11 Pro + Redmi K30 5G Redmi K30i 5G Redmi K30 Xiaomi 10 Youth Edition Redmi Note 9 Pro Redmi Note 10

:

MIUI 13 stable version

First phase (end of January 2021) : Xiaomi 11 Ultra Xiaomi 11 Pro Xiaomi 11 Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G Xiaomi Pad 5

:

