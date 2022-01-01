Would Ricardo La Volpe direct again? A great one looks for it





Photo: José Luis Melgarejo / Mexsport

Despite the fact that Ricardo Antonio La Volpe announced his retirement in April 2020, the Argentine coach could return to the bench, and according to information from the Diario Deportivo Diez, the “Bigotón” is within the options that Olimpia manages to replace to Pedro Troglio, who said goodbye to one of the greats of the Honduran soccer after winning his fourth championship to coach San Lorenzo de Almagro.

The board of directors of the catracho group would have on the table several options, among which stand out La Volpe, Rubén Omar Roman and Angel David Comizzo. The profile of the three is similar and has as meeting points their extensive career in Mexican soccer.

The thing about the “Bigotón” surprises because within his plans there was no longer directing. After his time in Toluca, La Volpe put an end to his adventure on the bench, which featured important moments such as his time in the Atlas, Atlante, America and the Mexican National Team, which he directed in the Germany World Cup 2006. Promoter of an open style of play, always prioritizing good football, La Volpe made a name for himself that to this day continues to seduce some clubs.

Among the options handled by Rafael Villeda, president of Olimpia, there is also the Argentine Roberto Sensini, who has experience in Italy, with Udinese, Argentina and

Chili. According to what was published by Diez, the board does not have among its plans to hire a Chilean strategist, so the chosen one will be announced in the coming days. This would be La Volpe’s first experience in the Honduran soccer. It should be remembered that the “Bigotón” already He directed in central America, to the Selection of Costa Rica.

