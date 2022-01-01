Without results in security, the government of Rocha Moya in Sinaloa, affirms PAN

Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The government of Rubén Rocha Moya it is not giving results in terms of public safety in Sinaloa, and for this reason, the National Action Party recommended that he design a new strategy if it exists, because it follows the violence and from the first day the actions and the hand of the state agent must be seen.

Juan Carlos Estrada Vega, PAN state leader, when questioned about the murders and the alleged eight uprisings that occurred on Thursday night in Culiacán, said that the state administration has to apply forceful actions and “we are not seeing them.”

He said that the results are definitely very bad for Sinaloa in terms of public safety, but commented that it does not take a very long time to issue an assessment on this matter almost a month after the Morena government began.

Read more: Ask AMLO for BREAD not to raffle off the lands of Playa Espíritu; qualifies an economic attack on Sinaloa

“The results are not what we are expecting and we demand that the government do what is necessary in this matter,” said Estrada Vega.