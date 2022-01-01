With the end of the Cruz Azul and Atlas droughts, Liga MX says goodbye to 2021

With the official name of Scream Mexico Opening 2021, the recently completed tournament of the MX League joined to Guard1anes 2021 to deliver a historic football year with Atlas and Cruz Azul as champions. This is how the Mexican Soccer says goodbye to a year 2021 where both teams broke their respective streaks without a title that together added almost 100 years of drought.

The red and black stole tears from their loyal fans, who 70 years they had to endure the absence of titles. Victory over him Lion culminated with decades of obscurantism in the red and black bosom, one of the oldest clubs in national football.

But this Opening 2021 had America as the team that fell from grace. He was the leader with a harvest of 35 points, they dominated the campaign, but could not win the title after being eliminated in the Quarterfinals by Pumas.

Those led by Santiago Solari they looked like favorites. Their defensive game led them to become a wall and they went, together with the Foxes, the better defense with just 10 touchdowns allowed in 17 games.

The best offense had it Tigers, an attack with a production of 26 goals, a guarantee of at least one goal in each field that was stopped. A sample of that power was the goleo title from Nicolas Lopez, shared with German Berterame Atlético San Luis with nine touchdowns. Of course, insufficient for the causes of their teams, because the Potosinos did not pass the Repechage and the cats stayed in the Semifinals.

The long-awaited novena

Blue Cross He put an end to the ghosts that haunted him since 1997. The mockery was left behind and before a small sector of his great fans, on May 30 at the Aztec stadium They were crowned, thus closing an extraordinary campaign.

The Machine from Juan Reynoso not only did it end that titleless drought in First divisionInstead, he joined the clubs that break the leader’s curse. With 41 points, the celestial were masters and lords of the Mexican tournament. Better offense and better defense (shared with America and Toluca).

The individual scoring championship was close for Jonathan Rodríguez. Alexis Canelo ended up winning the award with 11 entries, just a couple more than the Little head.

Lion Y Saints they were runners-up. The cats fell to Atlas and the Warriors with Blue Cross. Both as visitors, as both Guadalajara and celestial they were crowned in their respective fields.