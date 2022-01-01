Will Vin Diesel star in Avatar? Actor says he “loves” James Cameron

The movie of Avatar is recorded as one of the greatest hits of James Cameron.

As many will recall, the first film of Avatar was launched in 2009.

In this then, James cameron promised that, if Avatar was successful, it would release several more sequels.

Due to the fame and prestige he achieved AvatarJames Cameron was forced to keep his promise, so he took on the task of making Avatar 2.

The premiere of Avatar 2 was scheduled for 2014. However, a series of complications arose; among them, the need to develop new technology.

For this reason, the premiere of Avatar 2 had several delays. But it seems that the wait is about to end.

The premiere of Avatar 2 is scheduled for December 2022.

In addition, there will be three more sequels, in which it is rumored that Vin Diesel could participate.

Will Vin Diesel star in Avatar sequels?

After the long journey that the production of Avatar had to go through, it has finally been revealed that the filming of the second and third film of Avatar It is finished.

But after an interview, rumors began to surface that Vin Diesel might appear in the following movies by James Cameron.

Vin Diesel talks about his Avatar appearance in an interview with Josh Horowitz

During the interview that Vin Diesel had with Josh horowitz for MTV News, they touched on the actor’s possible appearance in the following films of Avatar.

It was there where Vin Diesel He stated that “he has not recorded anything yet, but he has spent a lot of time with James Cameron.”

Before the answer of Vin DieselHorowitz insisted, “So, Vin Diesel will be in the Avatar sequels?”

For its part, Vin Diesel He simply replied that he loves James Cameron and that in the future they will work together.

“I love James Cameron. I adore James Cameron and I love the series and I can safely say that we are going to work together. ” Vin Diesel

More details on Avatar 2

Avatar 2 will have the participation of the following actors:

Sam worthington

Zoe saldana

Giovanni ribisi

Sigourney weaver

Stephen Lang

Joel david moore

Dileep Rao

CCH Pounder

Matt Gerald.

As if this were not enough, the cast of Avatar 2 will also join:

Kate winslet

Cliff curtis

Edie falco

Brendan cowell

Michelle Yeoh

Jemaine clement

Oona Chaplin

David thewlis

CJ Jones.

The premiere of Avatar 2 It is scheduled for December 16, 2022.

The third film of Avatar It is scheduled for December 20, 2024.

While Avatar 4 and 5 will be released on December 18, 2026 and December 22, 2028, respectively.