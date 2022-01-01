Will Smith would have asked for a role in the DCEU for his son Jaden as a condition for returning to the saga

Will Smith is a much-loved Hollywood star who hasn’t fared too well in recent years. Yes, he has appeared in really blockbuster movies like Aladdin – 70% of 2019, but we have also seen it fail with projects like Project Gemini – 40% or Suicide Squad – 25%. The severe criticism against this last film was what prompted him to leave the DC Extended Universe, however, perhaps he could return on one condition. New information maintains that the 52-year-old actor asks for a role for his son Jaden Smith in the superhero saga as a condition for his return.

Smith He’s one of those Hollywood actors you can’t hate. Since its appearance in The prince of Bel Air, the native of Philadelphia has earned a small space in the hearts of all those who involve film and television in their lives. Like many other stars of the show, he saw superhero movies as a good opportunity to shine; made the decision to join the DCEU as Deadshot but things did not turn out well. Suicide Squad it had good numbers at the box office but was quickly condemned by critics and fans.

The actor made the decision not to return as Deadshot for The Suicide Squad – 91%, film by James Gunn; However, a new rumor shared by Daniel richtman, the Twitter influencer who knows all the secrets of Hollywood and is always right when news is coming, points out that Will Smith is asking for a role for Jaden in the DC Extended Universe. Will it be possible? It is not the first time that the actor seeks to make his son well-off in the entertainment industry.

Will Smith Y Jaden Smith acted together for the first time in Pursuit of Happiness – 67%, a film that was well received by critics and that very often stands out as one of the best works by the veteran performer. But things were very different in 2013 when After Earth hit theaters – 11%, M. Night Shyamalan’s tape that got very bad press reviews. The little charisma of the character of Will, as well as the “inefficiency” of Jaden in a production of such magnitude; there were few who thought that the adolescent was not ready to take such a job.

Do youWill Smith are you practicing nepotism with your child? That is a criticism that has been made of him for years. The protagonist of I am Legend – 70% were always very aware of their son’s career, seeking a space among the greats and supporting their projects until the last consequences. He was one of the main producers of The Karate Kid – 66% in 2010, a tape with which he allegedly Jaden would take off as a Hollywood star, adding him as her co-star in the aforementioned movies. But the young Smith He has taken a somewhat different path from his father and it is not as extensive as his; his most recent film is Life in a Year, along with Cara Delevingne.

Will we see Jaden Smith in the DCEU or Will return to him? At the moment there is no certainty. The only sure thing is the premiere of The Suicide Squad on August 5, film in which James gunn will present a new opportunity for the characters of Suicide Squad who join the adventure. Fans are hopeful that this movie will become one of the most prominent in the DCEU. Can it make us forget the bitter pill that horrified us a few years ago?

