Will Smith: Fans React To His Revelation About His Crush On Stockard Channing

Movie fans are reacting to Will Smith by revealing that he once “fell in love” with his former co-star Stockard Channing.

The actor shared the news in his new memoir, Will, confessed that he fell in love with the Grease star after working on the 1993 film Six Degrees of Separation.

Smith, 53, was married to his first wife, Sheree Zampino, at the time, and the two had just welcomed their first child together.

In the memoirs, to be published on November 9, he writes: “[Zampino] she married a guy named Will Smith and was now living with a guy named Paul Poitier [su personaje en la película]. And to make matters worse, during filming I fell in love with Stockard Channing. “

After filming ended, Smith says he found himself “desperately longing to see and talk to Stockard,” who is now 77 years old.

After the quotes from Smith’s memoir hit the internet, people reacted in a variety of ways, some in surprise at the seemingly random nature of the revelation.

However, many questioned why Smith felt the need to share the information, especially in the wake of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s recent revelation about his private life.

“I find myself desperately longing for Will Smith and his wife to spare us the details,” wrote one person, with another adding, “Will Smith and Jada are emphasizing their life in front of the public!”

Read more: Sex, psychedelics and killer impulses: do we know too much about Will Smith?

“I’ve never seen a couple talk more about their personal life on social media than Will & Jada,” someone else commented.

Smith will next be seen in King Richard, in which he plays the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams.

Meanwhile, Channing is currently hosting the Hampstead Theater production of the night Marsha Norman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Mother, which you can read our review here.