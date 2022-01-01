Why will Pumas toast on December 31?

Pumas UNAM ends a 2021 that was forgotten. Beyond the fact that in the last straight of the year there were situations to highlight and celebrate, the sensations that the final of the Guard1anes 2020 League MX Tournament, they vanished too fast, first with the Guard1anes Closing and then with him Grita Mexico A21 Tournament.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

The worst, perhaps, was not even having classified the Repechage in the contest of the first semester of the first division. And perhaps, the best thing, what caused a different flavor for the end of the cycle, was the triumph by 3 to 1 to the Eagles of America at Aztec stadium that allowed the classification to the semifinal of the League.

But of course, a simple triumph in the Classic Capitalino not enough for the rich history of the Pumas of the UNAM. The anxiety for a title is getting bigger and bigger. That is why the toast of the university students of this December 31, 2021, will be faced in two specific issues that will be developed throughout 2022.

The first has to do with a consecration in the MX League. After 10 years of the last celebration, the focus for the National University Club is to cut before reaching or overcoming the 13-year process between the championship of the 90/91 season and the Clausura of 2004. For this reason, parts of the chips are placed in the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament.

And, the second, in the Concacaf Champions League. The Auriazul will be one of the representatives of Mexican soccer and it would be a good time to recall the glorious 80s (champion of the Champions League 1980, 1982 and 1989). The road will begin vs. Saprissa between mid and late February. Why not end 2022 with a presence in the Club World Cup?