Why Netflix and Disney are spending billions of dollars on content, even though they are losing money

to the eight major US media groups they have planned spend at least $ 115 billion in new TV shows and movies next year, for the sake of a video broadcasting business, or “streaming“which loses money for most of them.

The huge investment outlays come amid concerns that more difficult to attract new customers in 2022 following pandemic-driven growth in 2020 and 2021. However, the alternative is to stay out of the boom streaming.

“There is no turning back,” said MoffettNathanson media analyst Michael Nathanson. “The only way to compete is to spend more and more money on premium content“.

The Financial times calculated projected expenses based on company statements and analyst reports. One entertainment industry executive called them “amazing.”

Most companies – a list that includes Walt Disney, Comcast, WarnerMedia and Amazon– they will accumulate losses in their streaming units. If sports rights are included, the estimate of aggregate spending rises to about $ 140 billion.

It is likely that the investment of Disney in streaming content to grow between 35% and 40% in 2022, according to Morgan Stanley estimates. It is expected that the company’s spending in all new series and movies scope u $ s23 billion, although the figure rises to u $ s33 billion if the sports rights, 32% more than its total spending on content in 2021 and 65% more than in 2020.

Among the programs Disney planned for 2022 are a Pinocchio adaptation made by Tom Hanks, a new installment of the Cars franchise Y Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor. Netflix, ViacomCBS, Fox Y Manzana they also intend to spend billions of dollars on content.

“The real headline in 2022 is how much money has been allocated to platforms for content,” said John Sloss, a partner at the Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes law firm and director of Cinetic Media, a talent management and advisory agency. “It’s just amazing.”

Subscriber growth has slowed to Netflix, the video streaming service Disney + and others in the last few quarters. The executives of Netflix blamed it on weaker programming due to production delays related to coronavirus, a problem that affected the entire industry.

But the fact that even the industry leader has to make large investments to produce programs and keep up with his rivals has meant that some investors wonder if video streaming is a good deal.

Netflix spend more than $ 17 billion in content next year25% more than in 2021 and 57% more compared to the US $ 10.8 billion it spent in 2020. The company expects to reach breakeven and obtain positive free cash flow in 2022.

“This is going to be a milestone for Netflix“If it achieves those goals, said Tuna Amobi, senior analyst for media and entertainment equities at CFRA.

However, for more traditional media companies, the transition from television and traditional films to media services streaming “It has significantly diluted profit margins,” Morgan Stanley recently noted.

“The market is increasingly concerned that there is not a pot of gold at the end of this arcoris,” said the bank’s analysts.

Costs have risen across the board As the biggest entertainment and technology companies rush to churn out more shows to fuel their streaming services. Finding places to film in Los Angeles has become difficult. Plats, historically a form of niche real estate, have attracted investment from private equity groups Blackstone and TPG.

“Because of the competition for talent and everything that goes into production, content costs have risen“Christine McCarthy, CFO of Disney, to investors last month.