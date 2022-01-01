Why Google is advising Android users to update Microsoft Teams immediately

Google is advising some Android users via email encouraging them to install the latest version of Microsoft Teams. This is what you should know.

If you are an Android user and you use Microsoft Teams it is very likely that you will receive – if you have not already done so – a email from Google Play support account, advising you of the need for update the Microsoft Teams app to the latest version available as soon as possible.

It is not common to see Google reporting third-party app updates. However, this is an exceptional case, which refers to the Microsoft Teams bug that prevented some users from making calls to emergency services, causing potential danger to millions of people around the world.

Update Microsoft Teams to the latest version to avoid problems with emergency services

As Google was able to discover after investigating the cases reported by users, the problem appeared in the devices with the Microsoft Teams app installedas long as you were not logged in.

Thus, the problem was determined to be due to an unintended interaction between the Microsoft Teams application and the underlying Android operating system. You can learn more about it in this Medium post by Mishaal Rahman.

Now, Google has decided to take action on your own after Microsoft has done the job of update the app to avoid future similar problems. That is why, in the last few hours, Android users with the Microsoft Teams app installed are receiving an email which encourages them to update the app to the latest version.

Related topics: Android, Applications, Google

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe