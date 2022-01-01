Who is Brian Ocampo, the possible reinforcement of America for the Clausura 2022

Brian Ocampo could be a new player for the Eagles of America for the Clausura 2022. (Photo: Dante Fernández / EFE)



The Eagles of America They are still looking for reinforcements for the next Closing 2022. So far they have made official the arrivals of Diego Valdes, from Santos Laguna for a figure close to USD 7 million, and of Jonathan Dos Santos, who came as free agent after leaving the LA Galaxy.

On this occasion, the chosen one would be Brian Ocampo the one that could reach the azulcrema set, according to Cesar Luis Merlo, as will not renew your contract with his current club, the Montevideo National.

The charrúa of 22 years chose not to continue with the team of Dean, so it would be free from this December 31st and he would have the pass in his possession from January 1, So it will be free to negotiate with any team. It should be remembered that in the previous transfer window prior to the Scream Mexico A21, football player was close to arriving to the team of Coapa, but there was nothing concrete and ended up transcending as a rumor.

Ocampo is a footballer who plays in the position of rightmost for its natural profile, although You can also do it on the left wing, which would call more the interest of Santiago Solari to incorporate the footballer. So far this season, Brian has played a total of 31 games Come in League, Libertadores Cup Y South American Cup, in which he managed to score in four times and gave a total of seven assists with the Nacional team.

Currently the Azulcrema board of directors is in talks with its representative, Paco Casal, to try to reach an agreement with the player and that he wears the colors of America in the 2022; However, the figure that they would claim for the Uruguayan is around USD 4 million as a transfer premium.

On the other hand, the América team after his failure in the Apertura 2021, is going through a clean on your campus, especially on the right side, because after the exit of Renato Ibarra to the Xolos from Tijuana and that of the discarded, Leonardo Suarez, who would be the one sacrificed for your place as a foreigner so they can register Brian Ocampo.

In addition to the above, they add to the casualties of Sebastian Cordova, who was transferred to the Tigres de la UANL; Nicolas Benedetti, who happened to Mazatlan FC; Nicolas Castillo, new player of the Necaxa after his short stint in Brazilian soccer, and Mario Osuna, who was notified by the coaching staff that it would not be taken into account for the next tournament.

Finally, the other player that the América team is targeting would be Agustín Canobbio, who would also be in talks to be a new player of the Eagles. The footballer of 23 years has the nationality Italian and Uruguayan, debuted at the 2016 with the Phoenix of Montevideo, later went to Peñarol, club where he currently plays.

In addition, during this 2021 Canobbio was chosen the Best Player of the Year in the Uruguayan League. In accordance with CDS Analytics, Agustín took first place is dribbles you perform (195), generation of key plays (26), fouls received (51), accelerations (77) and in deep passes (34) in the competitions he played between the local league and the Copa Sudamericana.

According to the portal of Transfermarkt has an approximate value of million euros. Like Ocampo, his contract ends on the last day of December and he also plays as a right winger; however, the footballer has also been probed by Boca Juniors, a team that would have the lead to integrate the footballer.

