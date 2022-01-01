WhatsApp: How to schedule greeting messages for New Year 2022?

Learn the easiest way to send messages of congratulations for New Year through WhatsApp, it is common that during the end of the year dinner we want to send a message to our family and loved ones with whom we have not been able to share the night and remind them of everything they mean to us, but many times we are so busy that we ignore this detail.

Between preparing dinner and making sure that everything is perfect for New Year’s dinner, we don’t even have time to pick up the phone and the closer the night approaches, between the toasts and hugs, it is even more difficult to take a few minutes to write messages of WhatsApp.

Better be forewarned and schedule your WhatsApp messages For them to arrive right at midnight, it will only take a few minutes and all your contacts will be grateful for remembering them so promptly.

How to schedule WhatsApp messages?

This feature is not native to WhatsApp So you need to install an application that allows us to schedule WhatsApp messages, there are 2 options depending on the operating system of your mobile phone. Here we present the step by step of each of them.

For cell phones with Android system, the first thing you should do is enter the Play Store and download the Wasavi app. Then follow these steps:

Tap the “+” button Select “Schedule message” and there you can select the contact or group to which you will send your text. Configure the “Calendar” option with the date and time chosen for sending and from which “Application” the message will be sent (WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business)

For the iOS system you must also download an additional app, in this case it is Scheduled, which in addition to WhatsApp can also be used for Skype and LinkedIn.