WhatsApp: Excuse me, who are you ?, the new phrase they use to scam you and steal your money | Technology

The popularity of WhatsApp, the instant messaging application that was downloaded by millions of users from Android and ios, has become the favorite tool of cybercriminals, who communicate with their possible victims to try to steal money, through social engineering. Here we are going to show you what this new form of scam is about.

Kaspersky, a famous cybersecurity company, indicates that social engineering is a set of techniques that cyber hackers use to trick users into sending them confidential data through cloned pages (Phishing) or infecting their computers or phones with some virus or malware that steals the bank passwords and sends them to the hacker.

“Sorry, who are you? I found your number in my address book “

As detailed by WABetaInfo, a portal specialized in technology, this phrase is used by many cybercriminals to start a conversation with their possible victims and thus gain their trust, and then steal your money through extortion.

According to the publication, scammers usually have a photo of an attractive person and will begin to ask simple questions, such as your name, your job, questions such as: where do you work ?, among other compliments to make you feel important.

Once they have earned your friendship, they will ask you to add them as friends on Instagram, Facebook or other social networks, as they want to have more information about you (especially photos) and then use them to blackmail you.

They will change the way they treat you and tell you that they have a confidential photo (edited with Photoshop) that they will send to your friends, family or other people on your contact list, unless you send them a good sum of money.

Experts recommend not paying attention to the blackmail of these cybercriminals, since after receiving the money, what they will do is keep asking you for more. Likewise, they indicate that it is ideal to block and report that WhatsApp contact, and not to add strangers to our social networks.

Chat with cybercriminal. Photo: Wabetainfo

WhatsApp tricks

Recover accidentally deleted conversation

If for any reason you deleted a conversation WhatsApp with Photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, that few people know, it only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, feel free to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick WhatsApp secret, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following video, which soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, italic, and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and that in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not only to those of Android, but also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then check the following video.

How to put music in your statuses?

WhatsApp is a app instant messaging used for sharing Photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtube, we will be able to place our WhatsApp statuses songs favorites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is all the rage on the networks.