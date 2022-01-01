What to see today on TV? Saturday, January 1, 2022 | TV

10.00 / The 2

New Year’s Mass broadcast from Rome

Another of the usual appointments of the new year reaches the screens of La 2, which broadcasts the New Year’s mass live, officiated by Pope Francis from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. After Mass, the Pope will greet the faithful gathered in the Vatican and congratulate the new year.

11.15 / The 1

New Year’s Concert, from Vienna

The New Year’s Concert of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra has been held every year since 1941 on the morning of January 1. Directed for the third time by maestro Daniel Barenboim, it will include pieces by Josef Strauss, Johann Strauss Jr. and Eduard Strauss. The Vienna State Ballet will perform under the choreography of Martin Schläpfer with works such as The Polka of the Nymphs. The appointment will end with the traditional Radetzky March.

15.45 / Four

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’

USA, 2011 (140 minutes). Director: Rob Marshall. Cast: Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Penelope Cruz, Ian McShane.

The director of works as Chicago Y Nine takes over one of the franchise deliveries Pirates of the Caribbean. No one should be misled: it offers more of the same. Now, Johnny Depp travels in search of the fountain of eternal youth and faces the legendary Blackbeard and his daughter Angelica, a former love of youth.

15.45 / TNT

‘Matrix’

The Matrix. USA, 1999 (130 minutes). Directors: Andy and Larry Wachowski. Performers: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss.

For better or worse, Matrix it has become a cult object, albeit idolized and reviled in equal measure. And it is that, at the same time, it is one of the most pretentious films of the nineties, but also one of the most fascinating and innovative. It is by no means a masterpiece, but the truth is that nothing like it had ever been seen on a screen and it revolutionized the world of digital effects. However, it does not cease to show a sensation of a prefabricated show, which hides a plot proposal in the background of the simplest among fireworks.

15.55 / Paramount Network

‘Source code’

USA, 2011 (93 minutes). Director: Duncan Jones. Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal. Michelle Monaghan, Vera Farmiga.

After his dazzling trip to sci-fi cinema with Moon, Duncan Jones rolled Source code, a less ambitious and commercial film, to which it manages to provide a narrative rhythm that fills it with intensity. Its unusual script involves a couple of characters in a fantastic thriller in which the eight minutes before the terrorist attack on a train are repeated cyclically throughout the film.

16.20 / Movistar Classics

‘The fabulous world of the circus’

Circus World. USA, 1964 (132 minutes). Director: Henry Hathaway. Cast: John Wayne, Claudia Cardinale, Rita Hayworth.

Henry Hathaway delves into the world of the circus in a blockbuster endorsed by Samuel Bronston. The fabulous world of the circus is a good example of how the old directors of classic Hollywood worked: the film, deep down, pays homage to the spectacle, but Hathaway insists on rigorously handling his characters, creates sequences of undoubted dramatic power and weaves the plots of the story with singular skill. On the other hand, the presence in the script of a teacher like Ben Hetch is an endorsement. To finish, just take a look at the cast to cheer up before starting the show.

16.25 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Neighborhood’

Spain, 1998 (94 minutes). Director: Fernando León de Aranoa. Performers: Críspulo Cabezas, Eloy Yebra, Timy Benito, Marieta Orozco.

The reflection of life becomes life on the screen. Many filmmakers dream of obtaining what authors as diverse as Truffaut, Rosellini, Cassavetes or Kiarostami have achieved. And also Fernando León, who has managed on many occasions to breathe the truth in his images. With that truth he portrays the protagonists of Neighborhood, three kids like so many others, true and close, with whom the filmmaker walks hand in hand to force the viewer to embrace their hopes and frustrations.

17.05 / COSMO

‘Hugo’s invention’

USA, 2011 (125 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Performers: Asa Butterfield, Chloë Grace Moretz, Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen, Ray Winstone.

Reality and fantasy. Life and cinema. Territories that can sometimes be confused. Hugo’s invention chases an orphan boy who lives in the Montparnasse station, in Paris, and who turns to the creation of a robot, an imitation of human life. When cinema is present, it will do so in the form of a vital certainty or, perhaps, an imagined dream, with the presence of the greatest pioneer of the image, the man who took a rocket to one of the eyes of the Moon. A true wonder.

18.25 / Hollywood

‘The meaning of life’

The Meaning of Life. United Kingdom, 1983 (103 minutes). Directors: Terry Jones and Terry Gilliam. Performers: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam.

The latest Monty Python group film delves into philosophical grounds; Now, he does it with wild intentions. Following the legendary Brian’s life the lean comedians offer a succession of episodes linked by hooliganism. Three of them embrace genius: the memorable opening of the film, which pays tribute to pirate films at the expense of the world of finance, the musical segment of the Catholic family that culminates with the commentary of a Protestant marriage and the gargantuan banquet that brings disastrous consequences.

18.40 / Movistar Classics

‘Spartacus’

Spartacus. USA, 1960 (180 minutes). Director: Stanley Kubrick. Performers: Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons, Charles Laughton, Tony Curtis.

The search for utopia beats in the images of Spartacus thanks to the magic of Stanley Kubrick, who made the most humane film of his career in this memorable portrait of the leader in the fight against slavery. Much of the weight of the work also falls on a model script by Dalton Trumbo, which was rescued by producer and actor Kirk Douglas from the execrable blacklist caused by McCarthyism. A spectacular fresco, extrapolated, in fact, to all times.

20.10 / TCM

‘The eternal dream’

The Big Sleep. USA, 1946 (114 minutes). Director: Howard Hawks. Performers: Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall.

Howard Hawks as director. A script by Faulkner, Brackett, and Furthman. Bogart and Bacall. What could go wrong? Even with a plot so complex that it was assured writers and director differed on who was the author of the initial crime. Thus, the story does not matter, but rather diving into the images of a cinema that no longer exists.

21.30 / The 1

‘Weekly report’, with the highlights of 2021

Space Weekly report reviews the most outstanding events of the year 2021 in the sections of society, culture and sports. The program will recall events such as the Filomena storm and the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma. It will also analyze the consequences of the coronavirus on health and the economy, the euthanasia law or the LGTBI bill, as well as the scourge of sexist violence, which has taken the lives of more than forty women. There will be a tribute to some of the voices and figures who have died in 2021, such as Raffaella Carrà, Mario Camus, Verónica Forqué or Almudena Grandes, among others.

21.30 / DMAX

A journey with mythological creatures

DMAX invites viewers on a journey in search of certain mythological creatures. The channel has a thematic night with deliveries of two of its most popular documentary series, Megalodon Y Mermaids, with two special installments of two hours each that approach the legends, writings and investigations that remain around the imagined existence of these extraordinary aquatic beings.

22.10 / Antenna 3

Special delivery of ‘Your face sounds to me’

It is already traditional that Your face is familiar to me count on your New Year’s Concert. To welcome 2022, the program brings together several of its regular participants. In the opening, the jury will be the protagonist with Carlos Latre imitating Raphael, Chenoa in the skin of Emilia Clarke, Ángel Llácer turned into Mariah Carey and Ruth Lorenzo as Miley Cyrus. Among the guests, will be present Luis Fonsi, Rosario Flores, Lydia Bosch, Anabel Alonso and Mario Vaquerizo, among others. Two former contestants such as Carlos Baute and Melody will also return to the program. And to close the gala there will be a version of Jingle bell rock In which even Manel Fuentes will participate.

0.25 / # 0

‘Rear Window’

Rear Window. USA, 1954 (108 minutes). Director: Alfred Hitchcock. Cast: James Stewart, Grace Kelly.

It may be Rear window Hitchcock’s most widely read film: a metaphor on the very nature of cinema, a study on the condition voyeur the viewer, on the value of the gaze that recreates and builds reality … His suggestions are endless. Among all this, the teacher only needs two scenarios to weave the suspense: a room in which a James Stewart cast kills time spying on what others are doing and a neighbor’s yard in which the daily routine will be broken.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN in Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.