What is missing for the signing of the Argentine to close?

The ‘Yes’ more important, Cruz Azul already has it: the Argentinian Cristian Pavón agreed to travel to Mexico to wear the cement shirt and take on a new challenge in his career with a large team from abroad, so now, the celestial board will have to continue the negotiation with Boca Juniors to specify your signing ‘bomb‘.

According to information from ESPN, The 25-year-old Cordovan striker was enthusiastic about the idea of ​​playing in one of the most big of the MX League, since he is willing to recover his best version and considers that in Mexican soccer he can achieve it, since he considers it as open and offensive in order to show his skills.

What is missing for the signing of Cristián Pavón with Cruz Azul to take place?

Cruz Azul contacted the Boca Juniors board directly to communicate your interest in Cristian Pavon and start with talksTherefore, once he has obtained the approval of the Argentine World Cup player, the rest of the economic details will have to be refined directly with the Argentine team, which still owns his letter.

The panorama is as follows: From Argentina they have revealed that the Xeneize painting asks La Maquina for the amount of $ 5 million in order to give him his player’s card, however, the first offer from La Noria started at $ 3 million, according to the figure revealed by ESPN, since Pavón only has six months left on his contract in La Boca and both parties know what that means.

That is why it transpired that Boca Juniors would not frown upon accepting such an offer for his player, as he is aware that as of this Saturday, January 1, 2022, Cristián Pavón he could start negotiating with any club to leave for free in June and not see a single peso for his departure.

On the other hand, the version also circulated that the Argentine team would be interested in repatriating Guillermo Fernández to incorporate him into his roster prior to the 2022 commitments, however, ESPN revealed that said transaction would be independent to negotiation for Cristián Pavón, contrary to what is reported from South America, where there has been speculation about a possible exchange between both clubs.