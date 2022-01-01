What is appropriate and why?

Getty

An old friend recently told me that she saw Forrest Gump with your kids on Thanksgiving.

“They loved it,” he said. She was very proud that they liked a movie that fascinated her when she saw it.

Their children are 11, 9 and 7 years old.

“No, they didn’t like it,” I told him.

The phone went silent and I felt a little bad.

“What? What is it …?”

She broke off, sounding hurt.

I asked him: “Did you see Forrest Gump at the movies, right? “

“Yes?”

“When were you how old?”

“Twenty?”

I explained: Sure, his children found Forrest endearing. Run across the country, which is fun. And they love Tom Hanks from Big Y 1, 2, 3 … Splash, and maybe Partners and hounds. And Bubba.

But they did not understand.

A big part – no, most – of the joy of Robert Zemeckis’ film is the protagonist’s miraculous journey through the 20th century, fueled by brilliant effects that make him meet JFK in the White House, stand behind George. Wallace on the stairs of the University of Alabama, playing ping-pong in Red China, giving the letter to Imagine John Lennon on the Dick Cavett Show. It’s so smart, and so perfectly executed … and they didn’t understand any of it.

Not to mention polio (causing Forrest to dance strangely, giving Elvis Presley the idea of ​​moving his hips), the Vietnam War, folk music, Watergate (report the raid!), AIDS: The movie makes us reexamine all this and more, and the cumulative effect, for me at least, is that one comes out of the movie with existential thoughts about the effect that each of us can have – consciously or not – on other people, on politics, in music and in the world around us, and that’s an exciting and empowering feeling, to the point of being mind-boggling.

My friend’s daughter came out of the movie screaming, “Run, Forrest, run!”

You can teach your kids whatever you want, but if 85% of the movie is going to go over their heads, what’s the point?

What’s wrong with that, you ask? Nothing at all. Except I think the movie is now permanently ruined for those kids. Yes, they will see it again when they are older, and they will understand the references, but it will have robbed them of the pleasure of the first time that the many surprises of the film allow. You have ruined it. For them, Forrest Gump It will always be, first and foremost, a movie about a funny guy who runs and talks about chocolate, and, in a distant second, it will be a clever, funny, heartbreaking, and moving commentary on human interaction and the magical power of circumstance.

Parents love to ask each other for age-appropriate movie suggestions. Especially on rainy weekends or long school vacations, the question of what to see is endless and difficult (that’s why sometimes we end up showing them movies like Partners and hounds). Is the 7-year-old too young to The jungle of crystal? (Yes.) Are the 14 ideal years to watch for The club of five? (No, but almost.) None other than Keanu Reeves recently gave me a list of movies he wrote for his friend and co-star of Matrix Carrie-Anne Moss, who had asked him for recommendations to watch with her teenage son. The list created some controversy on social media when people wondered things like whether teenagers enjoy Kurosawa, and whether the necrophilia scene in The Neon Demon It wouldn’t be so much fun for the boy to see her with her mother.

As a parent, you can’t wait to show your kids the movies you liked when you were little, and you tell them, a little out loud, “Oh my God, you’re going to love this movie! It’s one of my favorite movies. you are going to love it. ” In addition to having the opposite effect, those breathless promises cloud our ability to, as parents say today, make good decisions.

And here’s the thing: I’m not talking about what’s appropriate. Words that start with the letter “J”, boobs, shootings … are parental decisions. I speak of what is worth. You can teach your kids whatever you want, but if 85% of the movie is going to go over their heads, what’s the point? And if their response to your beloved coming of age story is disappointing, or if you laugh non-stop during The prince of Zamunda While they are busy checking their phone, you will feel bummed. We thought our son was going to love it Top gun When I was 10 years old. Guess what? Top gun It has a lot of long, talkative scenes about the rules of engagement, and a lot of scenes of Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis coyly courting each other, and … well, our son didn’t make it to thirty minutes.

Top gun– A great movie, but not as exciting for kids as you think.

For example, The club of five. A high school classic. Which means if you haven’t spent at least a year in high school, maybe two, it can’t and won’t hit you in the gut like it should. Her parents: Only when you’ve met your partner’s parents can you really appreciate this movie. Pretty woman: Hmmm? Catch Me If You Can: Don’t forget the very long first part about the boy’s confused childhood, which has none of the fun or zing of the world chase part. Sweet home … sometimes!: Ask yourself if your kids will understand the vibrator scene, gambling addiction, diaphragm humor, and fellatio while driving, because it’s so much better that way.

Do youMatrix? Sure, put it on your 11-year-old. You will love the camera effects during fights. But he won’t have a fucking idea what the movie is about.

Get in the mindset of yourself at your child’s age. Try to remember the whole movie, not just the trailer (Oh yeah, there’s that terrifying, recurring nightmare of the plane exploding in La Bamba, and I cried at the end). Better yet, see her again first.

Some will think that I don’t give children enough credit. Can be. All I know is that there are few things more disappointing in life than getting to the end of the movie, telling your 8-year-old how funny it was that Marty McFly’s mother thought he was handsome when he traveled to 1955, and that the boy look back and say, confused, “Wait what?”

