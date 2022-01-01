What films to see in Argentina in 2022: release dates | Movies and series

2022 will be a great year for fans of the movie theater in Argentina, since after a year of slow recovery due to the The COVID-19 pandemic, the film industry is back with strength from the hand of big premieres. From animation and horror classics, to new adventures of drama and action, will be some of the stories that will reach theaters and digital platforms in the Argentine country. Discover, in this note, a list of the most anticipated films of 2022.

YOU CAN SEE: 2022 premieres in Mexico: all the movies to come in the new year

Sing 2 – January 6

This film directed by Garth jennings It will hit Argentine theaters on January 6. In this new edition, Buster moon and the star performers of the New Moon Theater prepare to launch a new show. There is only one small catch: first they have to persuade to join them, the loneliest and most sullen rock star in the world, who will be interpreted by the legendary music icon; Bond, who will make his animated film debut.

Sing 2 premiere in Argentina. Photo: Universal Pictures Argentina

Scream 5 – January 13

A week later, that is, for January 15, Argentine fans of the classic horror saga ‘Scream’ They will be able to enjoy the fifth installment that, as in other opportunities, will have ‘Ghostface’ with its terrifying calls. Similarly, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Roger L. Jackson return to reprise their original roles.

Scream 5 opens on January 13 in Argentina. Photo: central24

Spencer – February 10

Spencer is one of the most anticipated biographical films, as it will focus on a very special moment in the life of Lady di. The princess will be played by Kristen Stewart, who was chosen by the Chilean director Pablo Larraín. This film has already been released in several countries of the world; however, in Argentina it will hit theaters on February 10.

Spencer will premiere on February 10. Photo: Frames

Uncharted: Off the Map – February 17

The renowned actor Tom holland return to the big screen this February 17th in a new adventure and with a totally different role, as he will be the protagonist of the story that became popular thanks to the video game franchise that bears the same name. Also, the actors Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas they also accompany him in this film.

Uncharted, will be released in Argentina on February 17. Photo: Sony Pictures Argentina.

Batman – March 3

Without a doubt, this is another of the most anticipated titles of the yearSince the official trailer was released, it has been generating a lot of expectation. As you know, Robert Pattinson He will be the one who gives life to the superhero who, on this occasion, will face the serial killer Riddler in a fight that can be seen from the next March 3rd in all Argentine cinemas.

Robert Pattinson will be Batman. Photo: Warner Bros

Sonic 2 – April 7

Due to the great success it had ‘Sonic the movie’ and plans to do an entire film franchise, Paramount Pictures in association with Sega Sammy Holdings will release, the April 7, in all Argentine cinemas, this new installment of the fastest hedgehog on the planet.

Doctor Strange 2 – May 5

For all the marvel fans this premiere is unmissable. On this new installment it is known that Sam Raimi will be in charge of directing the film, and Benedict Cumberbatch, the actor who plays Dr. Stephen Strange, will be joined again by Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Elisabeth Olsen. The release date in Argentina is May 5.

Lightyear – June 16

Recently, Disney shocked its fans with the first trailer for this film, which will chronicle the life of young test pilot Buzz Lightyear, who would later become the popular toy that all children wanted to have in Toy Story. It is expected to arrive in Argentine cinemas on June 16.

This animated film will be released on June 16. Photo: Disney Latino

Flash – November 3

This movie, starring Ezra Miller and directed by Andrés Muschietti, it will revolve around the comic of Flashpoint, which will be a prelude to new series and movies that will be divided from these multiverses. It will premiere in Argentina on November 3.

The new Flash movie will premiere in Argentina during November. Photo: IMDb

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 10

The sequel to the 2018 hit movie Black Panther will see the return of its main cast, with the director Ryan coogler. Unfortunately, the project will advance without its protagonist Chadwick boseman, who died in 2020 because of colon cancer. Not many details are yet known about the film, but there is a release date in Argentina: November 10.