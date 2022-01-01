What films to see in Argentina in 2022: release dates | Movies and series

2022 will be a great year for fans of the movie theater in Argentina, since after a year of slow recovery due to the The COVID-19 pandemic, the film industry is back with strength from the hand of big premieres. From animation and horror classics, to new adventures of drama and action, will be some of the stories that will reach theaters and digital platforms in the Argentine country. Discover, in this note, a list of the most anticipated films of 2022.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker