What does Stallone do when Eye of the Tiger rings in the gym?

Probably the song you have listened to the most Sylvester Stallone be ‘Eye of the tiger‘. Coupled with the success of his film Rocky, the epic melody has accompanied the American actor very often. But what if the gym starts ringing? Do you get motivated like so many others and do spectacular exercises? Bored by repetition? The surprise is that none of those options was chosen in a situation in the gym that has been shared on Instagram reels by the user Cristina Miranda.

To understand the context, you have to understand that Sylvester Stallone had positioned himself to do some pull-ups in the gym in full view. With a fun and lively atmosphere, those present wanted to stimulate the actor from ‘The mercenaries’ with applause and cheers and someone decided on the original alternative of playing ‘Eye of the Tiger’. Sly, a man with a great sense of humor, got an unexpected reaction. Rather than get on the bar and squeeze himself, the 74-year-old actor started dancing to everyone’s delight.

The song ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ was released by the rock band Survivor specifically for Rocky iii and it was a great success. It was number 1 on radio networks, the album that contained the song was one of the best sellers and today it is part of one of the most recognizable and most used soundtracks to encourage being active in gyms.

For his part, Sylvester Stallone is one of the most popular artists in Hollywood for his contributions as an actor, screenwriter and producer. In addition to the series of films starring around the figures of Rocky and Rambo, has been on the billboards for 40 years. His new appearances in the cinema will be part of his varied repertoire with the fourth installment of ‘Los mercenarios’, the films ‘Little America’ and ‘Samaritan’, in addition to its participation in ‘The suicide squad’ giving voice to King shark.

