What are the most anticipated video game releases of 2022?

2021 was full of great premieres in the world of video games, as well as countless delays due to the problems that the coronavirus pandemic has brought to work logistics, but this 2022 looks extremely promising in terms of new releases.

Here we will list in chronological order the releases that we most await, as well as the possible release date of these titles that promise to be the best in history.

POKÉMON ARCEUS LEGENDS: This installment promises to generate controversy in the world of Pokémon as it will completely break the style of play of the saga (which has been maintained all these years). This title will combine elements of an open world with RPG where we will do the action of hunting the same Pokémon when everything was still in a wild habitat. This title arrives on January 28 and is exclusive to Nintendo switch.

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST: The long-awaited sequel to Aloy’s adventures has finally arrived. In this new title we will find a post apocalyptic world and a direct duel between human tribes, but the graphic level and combat experience shown by Guerrilla Games have amazed everyone. It will premiere on the 18th and is exclusive to PlayStation.

ELDEN RING: The call to be among the most awarded of 2022 is here. This new installment from Hidetaka Miyazaki’s mastermind will feature a collaboration on the script by Guillermo del Toro and is shaping up to be one of the favorites. With his classic combat style, now we will have open world elements that simply make the game experience more immersive and in the test we had it was clear that he will be a heavyweight. It opens on February 25.

STALKER 2 HEART OF CHERNOBYL: This sequel revives a title that was released more than 10 years ago and that takes us into unknown territory within the contaminated area of Chernobyl where we will meet human rivals and also strange beasts. STALKER 2 has attracted attention for its announcement and for the weight that it could have exceeding 110 GB. It opens on April 28 and will be on the Game Pass from its premiere.

STARFIELD: This is the first great title that Bethesda will make exclusively for Xbox and they have raised expectations a lot, placing it as one of the best of 2022 although we have only been able to see a small teaser. Everything seems to indicate that we will immerse ourselves in a human colony in outer space and it will last until November 11, 2022.

GOD OF WAR RAGNAROK: Personally, the game I look forward to the most after having been one of the best that was played in the past generation with a very mature Kratos and with a son (Atreus) who fits in spectacularly in the search for his own personality before a father who has won. Zeus himself and who seeks to forget his violent past. In this installment we know that we are going to face Thor, in addition to that we will have the giants of Norse culture and possibly a first look at Odin. This Santa Monica work does not yet have an exact date, but it is expected to be late 2022.

A PLAGUE TALE REQUIEM: After the first installment was a surprise and a sensation, in this continuation we will have more action elements, since the first one focused on stealth. Expectations are at the highest and we only have to wait how the game formula will evolve. It also does not have a definite release date within 2022.

Other expected games are Atomic Heart, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (if it is released it will be crazy, but it is still in doubt), Replaced, RedFall and Saints Row.

