We finally meet Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s baby: they showed her little face!

Perry and Bloom began dating in 2016. In 2017 they gave themselves a 10-month break before being together again in early 2018. The singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show at the end of February this year and revealed that Bloom had him He asked for marriage during a helicopter trip over Los Angeles.

Orlando and Katy Perry planned to marry at the end of 2019 in a “small and intimate” ceremony, a plan that was postponed and that, finally, due to the coronavirus, was indefinitely suspended. “Katy was really excited to walk down the aisle pregnant,” a source close to the couple told the magazine. People.

Katy Perry celebrated the 44th anniversary of the “angel that God sent”, Orlando Bloom, with several snapshots.

(Instagram / Katy Perry)



The Roar interpreter announced her pregnancy by surprise with a video clip in which she revealed her advanced state. At that time he explained that the single Never worn white and her motherhood are “probably the secret she has had the longest to keep.”

After the baby’s arrival, Orlando Bloom was a guest on Ellen DeGeneres’ show and shared some details about his daughter for the first time; He assured that the first days he was convinced that he would have a great resemblance to him, but with Katy’s eyes.

“It was funny because when he came into the world it was like: ‘It’s a Mini-Me!’ Fortunately, he inherited Katy’s wonderful blue eyes, which is perfect,” the actor told the presenter with emotion.