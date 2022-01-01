“We are not having enough sex”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom became parents last August with the birth of their daughter Daisy Dove. The celebrity couple admitted to being “floating with love and amazement at the safe and healthy arrival” of the little girl, but seven months later it seems that fatherhood has taken its toll on the intimate relationships of the actor and the singer.





As Bloom has confessed in an interview with The Guardian, the interpreter considers that the frequency with which they have sex “is not enough”, although he acknowledges that it is mainly due to the birth of Daisy. “We just had a baby,” admitted the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Orlando publicly revealed that before starting Katy Perry, he had “too much” sexual activity. Advised by a friend, he decided to reduce his sporadic relationships to the point of being six months without having sex, something that the actor does not recommend: “It was crazy. I don’t think it’s healthy, I don’t think it’s advisable. You have to keep the movement down there ”, he commented with humor.





Rumors have been unleashed about a possible secret wedding

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the New President’s Party Instagram @katyperry

During the interview Bloom has recognized that the most important thing in her life is her son Flynn, the result of her relationship with Miranda Kerr, her late dog Mighty, little Daisy and her fiancée, Katy. The actor has confessed that the loss of his pet, who died after a coyote took him away, “was really painful”: “It taught me about love and loyalty, and how the connection between living beings can be”, has counted the publication.

The singer and the interpreter got engaged in February 2019 but due to the pandemic, like many couples, they were forced to cancel their wedding plans. For now, both remain silent regarding the possible date of the marriage, although rumors of marriage emerged a few days ago after Perry wore a wedding ring on the ring finger of his left hand, during his vacation in Hawaii with Bloom. The singer has made it clear on several occasions that she does not intend to organize a celebration in style, so a secret wedding could go well with Katy’s plans.





Read also

Drafting