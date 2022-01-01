Viral video | A curious video of Jeopardy goes viral because no contestant knows who ‘Machine Gun Kelly’ is | Twitter | social networks | United States | USA | USA | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

In Jeopardy, show U.S, there are usually complicated questions that their contestants cannot answer, but this time one that seemed to be very simple is the one that has aroused some outrage and attention from the social networks Well, no one could find the answer that had two very clear clues.

The question in question was who was the actor and rapper who has a nickname with initials ‘MGK’. For most Americans, probably, no more clues are necessary to give the correct answer, but the production decided to deliver one more, with which it was more than clear.

And it is that on screens they presented the photograph of the artist in question, but nobody could solve it, causing the surprise of everyone, including the driver, and also many people on social networks, who made fun of what happened, assuring that it was a lack of respect or that the participants live on another planet.

The correct answer was’Machine Gun Kelly‘, a 31-year-old rapper and actor from the United States, who is in a romantic relationship with his colleague by profession, the well-known actress Megan fox.

The video was shared on different social platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook, and it was there that it gained viral fame because the question valued at $ 800 was left on the air without anyone being able to find the answer with two very clear clues, in special photography.

Jeopardy’s viral video, in which no one answers a question

What is Jeopardy?

Jeopardy is a quiz show TV show featuring questions and answers on many topics including history, languages, literature, popular culture, fine arts, science, geography, and sports. It was created in 1964 by the well-known television personality Merv Griffin.