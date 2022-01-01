Vin Diesel explained the importance of “Justice for Han” in Fast and Furious 9

Han Seul-Oh, the character played by Sun kang, could have had a debut and farewell at The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. But the character returned to be present in the fourth film, Fast & furious, thus forging a prequel status that marked the following productions of the franchise. Sure, as long as Han was alive, everything was happening before the events of Tokyo drift where the corridor met its end.

His death was finally recreated at the end of Fast & furious 6, thus becoming the trigger for the entire history of Furious 7, since that sequel revealed the culprit of his death: Deckard Shaw played by Jason Statham.

But when the latter forged an alliance with Toretto and company in The Fate of the Furious, the eighth and last film that has been released so far in the main saga, there were no shortage of fans who raised the sign of “Justice for Han”. Obviously Deckard had to account for death and no one was going to accept alliances just like that.

The real earthquake for fans came to fruition once the trailer for Fast 9, the postponed next film in the series, since not only is Han going to return, explaining in some way how he was saved from death, but the trailer anticipated that precisely “justice is coming.”

With all of the above in mind, Vin Diesel addressed Han’s importance to the franchise and how his return ties into the heart of the next film in the Fast & Furious franchise.

“Han is an integral character in this franchise. If you remember, he is responsible for Dom Toretto’s years of absence. He’s the one who works with him in Mexico, he’s the only one who knows where Dom is, and in many ways he’s the bridge for Dom when Dom returns to Tokyo Drift. So, there is something very special and magical about Han’s character. When you see the movie, you will feel it, but I think deep down it is another testimony that not only do not turn your back on the family, but do not give up on the family. Without revealing the plot, that’s the point: don’t give up on the family“Diesel stressed as revealed by Cinemablend.

F9 will be released at the end of May of this year and as part of its story it will present Torretto’s brother, played with John Cena, who will put in check the whole issue of the family that has driven this saga.