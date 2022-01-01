Vergara and his decision to sell Chivas to Angélica Fuentes

January 01, 2022 08:20 hs

Angelica Fuentes, a woman who is in the footsteps of Chivas, either in purchase or in the situation that corresponds by inheritance to the daughters he had with the former owner of the team, Jorge Vergara. In that sense, the businesswoman would consider joining the team.

The issue arose after the issue of economic instability that presents Omnilife, company that in theory should support the Guadalajara. But the issue does not seem to be like that. For this reason, the journalist Gabriel Tamayo exposed the issue of a potential crisis.

More from Chivas: The woman who would buy Chivas, Vergara, will not be able to say no to this option

That’s how Amaury Vergara, It would not consider the sale of Chivas, according to the El Universal report, for a reason. The promise to his father to sell the team once the institution lifts the Liga MX title.

How much would Vergara ask to release Chivas de Guadalajara?

According to the ESPN report, Guadalajara costs 800 million dollars, this would be the figure that any businessman should put on the table.

More from Chivas: Irarragorri’s low blow to Chivas, now that he noticed that Vergara does not invest