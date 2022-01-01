“Using the movie ‘Don’t look up’ to criticize the adversary is mean: we are all there”

The film ‘Don’t look up’ directed by Adam McKay and released on Netflix on December 24th has not left anyone indifferent. Neither to the Spanish political class, which these days strives to identify several of the characters with the adversaries of the rest of the parties. The socialist deputy José Zaragoza and many other supporters of the coalition government of PSOE and United We Can see Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the character of Meryl Streep. This has been stated on social networks. “We are all reflected in the film for more or less time,” he considers Pedro Marfil, member of the board of directors of the Political Communication Association (ACOP) and professor at the Camilo José Celan University (UCJC).

The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, tells the story of two mediocre scientists who accidentally discover a comet between 5 and 10 kilometers in diameter heading towards Earth. They only have six months to change the trajectory of the projectile because, if they don’t, the planet would disappear. Faced with such alarming information, they decide to contact the United States Government, but their reaction is not what they expected.

Although it was written with the climate crisis in mind – the comet is actually a metaphor for global warming – there are several aspects of the film that are reminiscent of many situations experienced during the pandemic. It is a cartoonish critique of politicians who prioritize their electoral interests above all else, even science, and also to an idiotized society that succumbs to fake news. The media are not doing well either. Are you talking about Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Pedro Sánchez, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Cristina Fernández Kirchner …? Experts in political communication give their opinion in Vozpópuli.

“The film is good because it deals with very pertinent subjects, but it is not a masterpiece. It is a funny comedy with an interesting criticism, but not only to populism, but to practically the entire political class and society. Criticizes the media system, the inability of politics to articulate responses faced with serious problems and a children’s society incapable of taking a step forward in certain situations “, he says Pedro Marfil, member of the board of directors of the Political Communication Association (ACOP) and professor at the Camilo José Celan University (UCJC).

Even the protagonists of the film themselves, Marfil points out, are also part of the criticism insofar as they allow themselves to be carried away by fame. “The scientist is capable of overriding his doctoral student and keeps quiet. She swallows with the situation and leaves. Even though she is the most rebellious, she is also a character susceptible to criticism,” he points out. “Using the film to criticize the adversary of other formations or to criticize ideas that are not ours is mean. Actually we are all in that movie and that is the differential value of the feature film “, considers the professor.

“We are all reflected in one way or another, more or less time. Either because of the things that we keep quiet or because of the comfort when it comes to informing ourselves only with the telephone, because of our inability to articulate a critical thought that goes beyond the headline or the bombastic statement … “, he insists.

Trump, the worst offender in the movie?

Javier Alvarez, director of the strategic communication consultancy Stratego, thinks that the film is a caricature of many aspects of today’s society, but especially Donald Trump and his politics. “There are many similarities: from the caps and T-shirts with messages at the rallies to the presence of one of its offspring in the team. The film denounces the worst features of politics while electoral interests prevail over what is really important and worrying, “he says.

No one is represented in the film, Álvarez comments to this newspaper, but the truth is that Meryl Streep, in her role as president of the United States, constantly tries to dominate the issues on the agenda and the times. “When something gets complicated they make an effort to run smokescreens. It is the political degradation of recent years, a degradation that causes a feeling of orphanhood. When Merkel has left, all of us, even people who have not voted for her, have felt a little more orphaned, “he says.

According to the expert, now everything is handled through the social networks. “Go from hero to villain in seconds. But what happens in social networks is not what happens in real life due to many reactions and likes that it generates, “he adds.” Although it is a generalized caricature of today’s society, I think it focuses more on Trump’s right-wing populism and that it can be extended to Bolsonaro, Vox … You can think of anyone you want, but you are focused on the US, “he says.

Oscar Alvarez, political communication consultant and manager of ACOP, thinks that ‘Don’t look up’ “is a delicious social criticism, a cartoon that puts the social polarization that the West is experiencing before the mirror and takes her to the extreme of her behavior. “

“I do not think it is a caricature of Ayuso, it is of the behavior of the right and the American extreme right, “he considers.” What does happen is that there is a clear similarity between Trump’s right and the Spanish right. That is why certain behaviors are identifiable, “he clarifies. Among them, Álvarez highlights” political communication and electoral strategy, the simplification of the message about whether or not the meteorite exists, the use of social networks to criticize, the use of fake news, journalism as a show, decision-making based on economic or electoral interests … “.

And he concludes: “The film proposes, from satire and irony, an interesting social criticism. How would governments, the media and society behave in a disaster scenario? It comes at an appropriate time for reflection: the threat of the meteorite versus the threat of the pandemic. for reflection “.