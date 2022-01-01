US health experts warn their compatriots about an Omicron variant “storm” that could affect their lives

Washington.- United States health experts warned that the growing tide of cases of Covid-19, led by the Omicron variant, threatens to cause major disruption in their lives, from schools to shopping, and urged them to prepare now for a difficult month.

For the second day in a row, the United States recorded a record number of cases based on an average of seven days, with more than 290,000 new infections daily, according to a Reuters tally.

By the count, at least 18 states and Puerto Rico have set records for new cases in the pandemic. Maryland, Ohio and Washington DC also had a record of hospitalizations, while Covid revenues in the United States increased 27 percent.

The increase comes amid a surge in Christmas trips, with New Year’s celebrations yet to come, and as schools grapple with the return of students to classrooms after the winter break.

“We are going to see such a dramatic increase in the number of cases in this country that it is going to be difficult for us to keep our daily life going,” Dr. Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, told MSNBC.

“Next month is going to be a viral storm,” he said. “The whole society is going to be pressured by this.”

The doctor Anthony Fauci, the country’s head of infectious diseases, said cases are likely to rise until the end of January. He and other US health authorities have said early data shows Ómicron appears less severe, but they have continued to push for vaccines, masks and physical distancing.

“We have to be very careful and not look down on Omicron too much,” Dr. Peter Hoetz, an infectious disease expert at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN.

The spike in hospitalizations as healthcare workers begin to be sidelined with their own Covid cases is also concerning, as is the fact that there are fewer effective therapies, Hoetz said. “A very serious time awaits us.”

Already 825,663 people have died in the United States from Covid since the beginning of 2020, according to the data, and the latest wave of hospitalizations has been driven by those who have not been vaccinated.