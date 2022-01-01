Top 10 Kate Winslet Movies Sorted From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Kate winslet born in Reading (County of Berkshire, England) on October 5, 1975. British actress of cinema, television and theater. His career has generally focused, between studios and independent court films. Winner of multiple awards, including 1 Oscar award for best actress, 3 awards BAFTA, 1 Prize of the Film Criticism, 2 Awards Emmy, 1 Prize Grammy, 4 Golden Globes and 3 Awards from SAG (Screen Actors Guild).

The British actress is part of the small group of artists who have won 3 of the 4 most important awards in the industry with their Oscar, Emmys and Grammy awards. Another record he holds Kate winslet is to have become last year 2009 in the youngest actress to get more nominations for the Oscar awards.

We compiled his top 10 movies sorted from worst to best according to IMDb.

Steve Jobs

Platform: RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 2 minutes

Director: Danny Boyle

Year: 2015

IMDb score: 7.2

Biographical film based on the life of the Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs. Interpreted by Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen Y Jeff Daniels. With a budget of $ 30 million, the feature film grossed at the box office $ 33 million. He received many recognitions and awards at all levels. We highlight his 2 nominations in the Oscar awards in the categories of best supporting actress (Kate winslet) and best actor (Michael Fassbender), the BAFTA award for best actress for Kate winslet or the 2 Golden Globes in the category of best screenplay and best supporting actress (Kate winslet).

Bonus track:

Tied at the same points, we find another title: Carnage (A wild god, 2011). Directed by Roman Polanski and performed by Jodie Foster, Kate Winslet, Christoph Waltz, and John C. Reilly.

Celestial creatures

Platform: No offers from streaming platforms at this time.

Duration: 1 hour and 49 minutes

Director: Peter Jackson

Year: 1994

IMDb score: 7.3

Starring Melanie Lynskey, Kate Winslet, Sarah Peirse, Diana Kent, Clive Merrison, Simon O’Connor, Jed Brophy, Peter Elliott Y Gilbert Goldie. The feature film is based on a true event that occurred in New Zealand in 1954. We highlight its prize Silver Lion achieved in the Venice International Film Festival. As an anecdote, did you know that the episode of The Simpsons Lisa the Drama Queen is it based on this movie?

Revolutionary Road

Platform: Netflix, HBO Max, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 59 minutes

Director: Sam Mendes

Year 2008

IMDb score: 7.3

Interpreted by Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Kathy Bates, Michael Shannon, Richard Easton, Jay O. Sanders, David harbor Y Zoe Kazan. It supposed the reunion of Kate winslet Y Leonardo Dicaprio after the success of Titanic that they both starred in years ago. Raised more than $ 75 million starting from $ 35 million of budget. We highlight her 3 nominations for the Oscars, 3 additional nominations for the Golden Globes (Including best actor for Leonardo Dicaprio), the Golden Globe won by Kate Winslet for best actress, the 4 nominations for the BAFTA awards and the nomination in The SAG (Screen Actors Guild) to Kate Winslet for her performance.

The life of David Gale

Platform: Netflix, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 2 hours and 10 minutes

Direction: Alan Parker

Year 2003

IMDb score: 7.5

Interpreted by Kevin Spacey, Kate Winslet, Laura Linney, Gabriel Mann, Matt Craven, Leon Rippy, Rhona Mitra Y Jim Beaver. The feature film takes us to a professor in Texas named David Gale (Kevin Spacey) who is sentenced to death for the rape and murder of Constance Harraway (Laura Linney). With just a few days to go before his execution, his defender Braxton Belyeu (Leon rippy) negotiates an interview with Bitsey Bloom (Kate Winslet): A journalist for a medium amount of news.

Little Children: Secret Games

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Duration: 2 hours and 17 minutes

Director: Todd Field

Year: 2006

IMDb score: 7.5

Starring Kate Winslet, Patrick Wilson, Jennifer Connelly, Gregg Edelman, Noah Emmerich, Jackie Earle Haley Y Phyllis Somerville. The movie is based on the novel Kids’ games from Tom Perrotta. He received 3 nominations in the Oscar awards in the categories of best actress (Kate winslet), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Jackie earle haley). Last but not least, we highlight the nominations for Kate winslet as best actress in the Bafta awards, Golden Globes Y Satellite Awards.

The Reader

Platform: Movistar + and VIX

Duration: 2 hours and 4 minutes

Director: Stephen Daldry

Year 2008

IMDb score: 7.6

Starring Kate Winslet, Ralph Fiennes, David Kross, Bruno ganz Y Lena Olin. Raised more than $ 108 million of a budget of $ 32 million. Kate Winslet was, without a doubt, the great winner and recognized for her performance in the feature film. Took the Oscar award, Golden Globe, BAFTA and the SAG award (Screen Actors Guild) for best actress. Additionally, we highlight the 4 additional candidatures in the Oscar, 3 o’clock in the Golden Globes and 4 o’clock in the BAFTA you received The Reader in general.

Discovering Neverland

Platform: RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 46 minutes

Direction: Marc Forster

Year: 2004

IMDb score: 7.7

Interpreted by Johnny Depp, Kate Winslet, Julie Christie, Dustin Hoffman, Freddie Highmore, and Radha Mitchell. The feature film tells of the experience of James Matthew Barrie writing the children’s classic Peter Pan. Raised more than 118 million dollars starting from a budget of $ 25 million. From 7 candidatures to the Oscar awards, won the award in the category of best soundtrack. Also 11 candidacies in the Bafta awards (including best actress for Kate winslet, best film or best director) and 5 nominations in the Golden Globes.

Sense and Sensibility

Platform: Netflix, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 16 minutes

Direction: Ang Lee

Year: 1995

IMDb score: 7.7

Portrayed by the following cast: Hugh Grant, Emma thompson, Kate winslet, Alan Rickman, Gemma Jones, Emilie François, Greg Wise, James Fleet, Elizabeth Spriggs, Tom Wilkinson, Robert Hardy, Imelda Staunton, Harriet Walter, Hugh Laurie, and Imogen Stubbs.

Did you know that up to 6 actors who worked together in the Harry Potter saga coincided in this feature film? Additionally, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant also worked together on the feature film of Love Actually.

Bonus track

Tied to the same points, we find another title. This is Hamlet (1997) directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh, it was an adaptation of the homonymous play by William Shakespeare. It was nominated for 4 Oscars in the categories: Best Soundtrack, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

Titanic

Platform: Disney +, HBO Max, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 3 hours and 14 minutes

Director: James Cameron

Year: 1997

IMDb score: 7.8

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Gloria Stuart, Bill Paxton, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Victor Garber, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, David Warner, Bernard Fox, Danny nucci Y Ioan Gruffudd. The movie that had a millionaire budget of 200 million dollars, managed to raise more than $ 1843 million. If we add the more than $ 342 million raised in its re-release in 2012, the feature film has exceeded the 2,187 million dollars. Titanic got 91 awards Y 49 nominations total. We highlight their 11 Oscars achieved (out of 14 nominations), 10 nominations in the Bafta awardsor his 4 Golden Globe awards achieved from 8 nominations.

Forget about me!

Platform: RakutenTV, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 48 minutes

Direction: Michel Gondry

Year: 2004

IMDb score: 8.3

Originally known as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Interpreted by Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood Y Tom Wilkinson. Raised more than $ 72 million starting from a budget of $ 20 million. The feature film won 34 awards out of 97 nominations received in total. Almost nothing!

We highlight the Oscar award for best original screenplay, the AFI award for best film of the year, the 2 Bafta awards for best original screenplay and best editing or the Saturn award for best science fiction film. Talking about Kate winslet, received nominations for best actress in the Oscars, BAFTA, Empire Awards, Satellite Y Saturn.

