Tom Holland and Zendaya couldn’t fall in love on the set of Spider-Man

That of Tom Holland and Zendaya is one of the couples that the public likes the most and any image in which they are seen together is highly valued. Now that romance might never have happened. This would have been the case if the actors, who met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, they would have followed the guidelines of the executive producer, who recommended that they not have an idyll.

Yes, a rule like not having relationships with coworkers that may sound so outdated is still upheld in many companies, and the Hollywood industry is no stranger to it. It is not news that many co-stars end up falling in love after filming together, being Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith or Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie a good example of this.





Now, it seems that the bosses who are behind the blockbusters do not like that their actors get involved with each other since, they consider, that can negatively affect the development of the film or future parts. And with what happened to Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider-Man, it is more than clear that this is a real fear.

This has been revealed in an interview offered by Amy Pascal, the film’s producer, with the newspaper The Guardian. “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first chose them and gave them a lesson,” he recounted, bragging about what he did.

“Don’t get involved, just don’t get involved. Try not to get involved,” he said to both of them in reference to his fellow filmmakers. Why? Well, because experience had shown him that it would only complicate things.

First it happened with Tobey Maguire and Kristen Dunst, who had a short romance that they then had to fan on the big screen to shoot the second part of their Spiderman.

Later the same thing happened with Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, although this time their relationship lasted much longer and did not affect either the filming or the promotion that must be made of the films for the premiere. “I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma,” revealed Amy Pascal, insisting that a romance between actors “can complicate things, you know.”

Finally it was Zendaya and Tom Holland’s turn, but in their case they also “ignored it”. And to this day, young actors capture the attention of all the lights every time they appear together, something that undoubtedly also benefits the films they star in.