Tom Cruise talks about the crises of Mission Impossible 7!

The actor shared his experience filming one of the riskiest action scenes without the help of a stuntman.

Tom cruise and his film crew faced great challenges to finish “Mission Impossible 7 ″ after the global health crisis hit the world. The big production had to move to Abu dhabi all while establishing a benchmark so that Hollywood will reopen its businesses.

Cruise offered an interview for the magazine Empire where he expressed how daunting the experience of sending the entire team home for the world quarantine had been, however, seeing that the pandemic would last longer, the actor despaired to see his production in crisis.

“I have produced 30 to 40 films. I am responsible for thousands, if not tens of thousands, of jobs. All my friends in the industry, the people in distribution, and my team were saying, ‘What are we going to do? I could lose my home! ‘So I told the studio and I said to the industry,’ We’re going back. Let’s get everyone back to work. We are going to start shooting in the summer. And we’re going to find out how to do it safely. ‘ Tom cruise for Empire

This is how they all moved to Abu Dhabi, Norway and Italy to allow filming to continue while travel was restricted. “We had to create protocols with studies and insurance companies, and work on the laws of each country”, He said Cruise. Life on the sets included social distancing, team bubbles, filming a scene and then returning to the hotel until needed, and more.

On the other hand, the actor also expressed himself about the challenges he assumed to achieve a movie with truly amazing action scenes. Cruice He has always done his own stunts, and for this movie, a scene was filmed with a motorcycle moving off a cliff, and according to the actor, the shot mattered a lot to the story and became the most dangerous he had ever done in his life. life.

“If the wind was too strong, it would pull me off the ramp,” he explained. “The helicopter (in charge of filming) was a problem, because he didn’t want to go down the ramp at full speed and be hit by a stone. Or if I was going in a strange way, we did not know what was going to happen to the bike. I had about six seconds once I got off the ramp to pull the parachute and I didn’t want to get tangled up. “

What do moviegoers and moviegoers think? Do they want to see the Tom Cruise scene yet?