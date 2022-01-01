Today comes a great free game to the Epic Games Store

The end of the year is just around the corner, and with it the latest free games from the Epic Games Store for Christmas. As most of you know, the games that Epic Games gives away in its store are a mystery, although thanks to the latest leaks, we already know what the last free game on the Epic Games Store will be. Although, if the latest leaks continue to hit the mark, today a great free game comes to the Epic Games Store in the form of a trilogy: Tomb Raider Trilogy.

Obviously, none of this is official, but said leak has already hit the mark with the current free game, which will continue until 17:00 (Spanish time) Salt and Sanctuary. But from that time on, users registered in the Epic Games Store, it seems that they will be able to download and keep in their library forever, Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy.

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is the complete edition of the award-winning games about the origin of Tomb Raider. This collection features all definitive edition content from each of the acclaimed prequels: Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

Follow Lara on her journey of learning across the world, beginning in Tomb Raider, trapped on the stormy island of Yamatai, off the coast of Japan, through the harsh conditions of the Siberian tundra and the immortal secret. that he hides in Rise of the Tomb Raider, to finally reach the mountainous landscape of Peru, where he will reveal a catastrophic power in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.