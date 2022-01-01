Tobey Maguire’s obsession with poker inspired this Jessica Chastain movie – Movie News

In 2017, Jessica Chastain starred in a film based on real events and in which, as extreme as it may seem, a million-dollar organization is shown that enlisted poker games with moguls and Hollywood stars. Tobey Maguire was the owner.

Tobey Maguire is more than Peter Parker in the trilogy of Spider Man or the best friend of Leonardo Dicaprio. In one of the darkest chapters of his life, his obsession with gambling, specifically poker, led him to win up to $ 40 million in a few years thanks to organizing card tournaments, inviting moguls and Hollywood celebrities; in fact, this is the true story behind Master Gamble, the movie he starred in Jessica chastain in 2017.

Maguire’s fame is well founded, He has been champion of several completely legal poker tournaments, such as the one at Hollywood Park Casino, where he won just over $ 95,000This happened in 2014, but in reality, this was a negligible amount for the Californian actor.

‘Bet Master’ received an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for the work of Aaron Sorkin.



A report from Vanity fair He mentions that Maguire’s passion for this game led him to organize games in his own home, which were known as “Tobey’s Game”. The minimum bet was two thousand dollars and, as expected, Leonardo DiCaprio was a guest of honor. The actor Willie garson, known for playing Stanford Blatch in Sex and the city, revealed that the winnings in those games were from other leagues.

The other night, I looked around the table and saw that everyone was worth $ 50 million except me.

But this was just the beginning. In an article published by New York Post April 2020, Houston Curtis, known as a skilled poker player, was associated with Tobey Maguire to build an empire of cards, so he mentioned in his book Billion Dollar Hollywood Heist, in which he describes how every Tuesday night between 2005 and 2009, Ben affleck, Matt Damon, DiCaprio, Nick Cassavetes, among many other celebrities, gathered to play a bit, have a good time and, of course, win large sums of money.

The stakes and jackpots were so great that “winning 20 thousand dollars felt like losing”, Curtis mentioned to New York Post. However, unlike the story told by the movie, Molly Bloom was only the face of the business, but never the mastermind, as her role was to cover up Tobey Maguire and Houston himself.

“Molly had nothing to do with anything. Initially, she just served drinks and we gave her the numbers to call the guys.”he wrote in his book Houston. Also in the business equation was Maguire’s then-wife, Jen Meyer, who received tips from all the guests; the idea of ​​the organizers was to win the most money everywhere.

Michael Cera plays Player X, who could be the representation of Tobey Maguire or any other celebrity.



I wanted her to feel included [Meyer]. At the end of the night, he could count his winnings together with Tobey, who almost always won.

This situation became so famous in the middle that Maguire was no longer comfortable with the guests, who did not always maintain a neat demeanor. And because the games were held at his home, this bothered him, so they moved the business to The Viper Room, a famous club where, in 1993, River Phoenix (brother of Joaquin phoenix), lost his life due to an overdose.

The hook was still Tobey Maguire and his famous Hollywood friends. “Poker was exploding in a big way and we found rich young guys who wanted to play with Tobey.”. What nobody expected (at least the new players) was that the protagonist of Spider Man had outstanding gambling skills, thus losing fortunes in the same night.



J. Merritt Tobey Maguire is a recurring poker player, known for attending and even winning some tournaments.



Even Houston remembers the time Matt Damon lost $ 50,000 in one fell swoop, but since he had been invited by Ben Affleck, the Batman actor in the League of Justice had to settle accounts and sign the check. All the cream of the crop in Hollywood enjoyed meeting Tobey, playing games, having a few drinks and, if possible, winning a few thousand.

Another case was that of Todd Phillips, Director of Joker, who could not keep up with the aggressive pace of play in which Maguire was moving. “When we went to the blinds (that’s what the pre-every poker hand bets is known) of $ 200/400, Todd backtracked for a while. Some people just didn’t have the stomach for those bets.”said longtime partner Tobey Maguire.

According to anonymous sources mentioned in the introduction to the aforementioned book, Tobey Maguire “I could have made between 30 and 40 million from the games”, which equaled or even exceeded his total earnings on the Spider-Man trilogy. By this point in the game, the actor had fallen into a complete obsession with the game, one that was making him a millionaire fortune thanks to his underground tournaments.

According to the Houston Curtis book, Tobey Maguire earned between $ 30 and $ 40 million organizing and of course, playing, the games at his home.



But it was all over when Brad ruderman He was arrested for mismanaging his hedge fund. This uncovered the millionaire games of Tobey Maguire Y Houston Curtis. And to avoid touching the creators of the game, Molly Bloom received a sentence of one year of probation, in addition to forcing her to pay $ 200,000 and another 200 hours of community service.

Of course there will never be a document to prove it, but according to Houston’s book, Molly was always the face of the game organization, not the mastermind as depicted in the movie. This is how Tobey Maguire, in addition to being a renowned actor, also used his skills as a professional poker player to build a small fortune.