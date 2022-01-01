Tobey Maguire was about to play this character in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ – movie news

Journalist and fanatic. I can say that lyrics have always been my vocation: I am fascinated by the power that words have to tell fictitious and real stories.

Tobey Maguire’s hype follows everything he gives (thanks, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’). For this reason, we will tell you, below, the role that the actor almost got in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga.

Under the pretext of the premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home, the name of Tobey Maguire, who played the arachnid hero from 2002 to 2007, under the orders of Sam Raimi, is ringing everywhere. The actor decided to leave his career for a few years; but there is no doubt that it was by his own decision since, projects, he had. For example, he came close to staying with one of the main roles in the saga Pirates of the Caribbean.

10 images of Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio that prove they are friendship goals

According to the site Oh My Disney!, several actors were considered for the role of Will Turner, before Orlando Bloom was cast. Jude Law, Heath Ledger, Ewan McGregor, Tobey Maguire, Ben peyton and Christian Bale were considered to play the character, but Bloom won the race, in part, thanks to the fame she gained with the trilogy of The Lord of the rings.

William Turner, Orlando Bloom’s character in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, appeared until ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’.



About, Screen rant adds: “He was already a star by the time Pirates of the Caribbean went into production, thanks to his role as Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s film adaptations of the iconic Marvel comics. Tobey Maguire was one of the most unlikely names considered for the role of Will Turner. Although he has done period dramas, before and after, like The rules of life and The Great GatsbyMaguire was known primarily as an all-American, suburban superhero at the time.

As such, it came as no surprise that the role went to its English competitor. Maguire starred in a hit period piece the same year, Seabiscuit, doing well at the box office and with critics.

How are you? Well the Mexican saying goes that things happen for a reason. In the end, we think the decision to cast Orlando Bloom was the right one. Or would you have liked to see Tobey in the Disney franchise?