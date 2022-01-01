Tim Burton – Martin Cid Magazine

Tim Burton was born on August 25, 1958 in Burbank (California, United States)

Tim Burton. From Georges Biard, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22414853
Tim Burton he is a cult director where there are, whom some love (a lot) and others do not like at all (his films). He has made gothic fantasy for older children his greatest icon.

His best known movies are Nightmare Before Christmas (from animation, did it frame to frame, send noses), Batman, Ed wood, Sweeny Todd or Sleepy hollow.

